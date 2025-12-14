Home for Christmas Season 3 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

Image: idaelisebroch_official

Created by Per-Olav Sørensen, the Norwegian romantic drama Home for Christmas season 3 was released on Netflix on December 12, 2025. It brings back Ida Elise Broch as Johanne, who is a nurse in her thirties trying to cope with her love life. After a hurtful heartbreak in the previous season, she is now back on track to be engaged with someone this Christmas Eve, but things don’t work out according to her plan.

In her search for connection, “she is juggling with her exes and new relationships,” all tied with family drama during the holiday season. Initially, she has found multiple things to engage herself and keep her away from the thoughts of “being single,” but destiny has different plans. Keeping herself busy in helping her siblings, her lonely father, and a new position at the hospital, she seems to “move on” from her past relationship. But things spiral down again when colleagues at her workplace call her “Gold Monk,” and she is now on a hunt to find a partner for Christmas Eve.

New faces and romance enter Johanne’s life in Home for Christmas season 3, with charismatic carpenter, Bo, who ends up being one of her main new romantic interests this season. As she re-enters her dating life, there’s another guy she meets named Erik, with Jonas (her ex), showing up this season, and he stirs up feelings and confusion as she navigates love again.

Synopsis:

“Johanne is now 35. Months have passed since her breakup with Jonas. She doesn’t have a boyfriend but keeps herself busy to avoid feeling lonely. She helps her siblings, takes care of her lonely father, and has taken on a new leadership position at work. As she throws herself back into the dating scene, she starts to realise it’s not quite the same as it used to be. Or is it Johanne who has changed? The breakup with Jonas was tough, and bubbling beneath the surface lies the big question: Will she dare to love again?”

Throughout the series, the show features many melodious romantic and Christmas songs in its episodes. This article lists all the songs featured in Home for Christmas Season 3.

Home for Christmas season 3: All songs feature in Netflix’s Norwegian rom-com series

Episode 1- The Restart

Songs:

Joyride by Astrid S

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Kylie Minogue

Waiting For Love by Anna of the North

Episode 2- One-Night Stand

Song:

All I Want by Tom Kenning

Episode 3: Shock Date

Songs:

Splitter Pine by Dumdum Boys

Jupiter by Dangy

Episode 4- Is it love in the air?

Songs:

Both Sides, Now by Joni Mitchell

Now I’ve Got You by Matilda

Episode 5- The new guy - or the ex?

Song:

Heavy Tonight by Dangy

Episode 6- Heartbreak

Songs:

Knowing You by Dangy

Might Never Meet Again by RABO

Episode 7- Merry Lonely Christmas

Songs:

The Very First Christmas Without You by Siljee Nergaard

Heavy Tonight by Dangy (repeated)

Real To Me by Victoria Nadine

Episode 8- New Year Surprise

Songs:

Jupiter by Dangy (repeated)

Wild by Emma Steinbekken

Other songs featured in Home for Christmas Season 3