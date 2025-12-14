It's Florida, Man. season 2 episode 3 ending explained: What was Natalie's crime in Naples?

Image: HBO

It’s Florida, Man season 2 episode 3 brings in a strange and funny crime story about Natalie Slavek. While searching for her friend Gina, who is already dead, Natalie somehow ends up getting arrested. The show mixes real crimes with comedy, where actors/comedians reenact the events, and interviews with real people from the events share their side of the story.

The episode, titled “Cuckoo Girls,” begins with Natalie taking new medications. These medicines cause her to hallucinate and see things that are not real. Because of this, she starts imagining cartoon characters, including a Cheshire Cat–like figure from Looney Tunes, setting a bizarre and surreal tone for the episode.

While searching the neighborhood for Gina’s house, Natalie is guided by the Cheshire Cat in her hallucination, which leads her to the wrong address. She accidentally trespasses into someone else’s home. Feeling tired from walking in the hot Florida summer, she lets herself in, relaxes in the swimming pool, eats some chips, and then takes a nap on the bed.

When she wakes up, she sees three cartoon-like bears in front of her. At first, she thinks they are part of her hallucinations, but soon she realizes they are not bears at all, they are real people and the actual owners of the house, landing her in trouble.

Why Natalie lives on the state motto: “Come here on vacation and stay on probation?’’

Natalie has lived in Naples for over 11 years, and with her bubbly personality, she even started a channel called "Natalie Knows Naples." Her love for the town makes her want to highlight all the unique and quirky things about it. The story begins on a sunny day at the beach, where Natalie is sipping tequila and enjoying herself. She takes a heavy dose of her bipolar disorder medications, and while she’s in her own world, she meets a woman. The two of them end up in a room, drinking and losing control. A noise complaint is filed, and a cop shows up.

When the cop arrives with her “taser gun,” Natalie is so drunk and high on meds that she flips her hand off the cop’s shoulder. Natalie, too out of it to understand what’s going on, gets attacked by the taser in the process. In Florida, they say, "Floridians don’t have crimes, they create crimes," and that’s exactly what Natalie did for herself.

Natalie was charged with two years of probation, and if she messed it up, it could lead to five years in prison. During her probation, she had to “meet the judge every Wednesday in court.” One day, when she was supposed to go, she totally forgot about it.

Instead, she was relaxing on the beach. While chatting with her friend, she suddenly remembered that she needed to be in court by 2:30 p.m. Panicking, she ran from the beach in her Victoria's Secret bathing suit, heading to the courthouse, with everyone judging her for her appearance in the courtroom.

The judge eventually releases Natalie from her probation period, but, as is typical in Florida, things don’t stay easy for her. She is then prescribed a new medication called Haldol, which is usually given to patients with schizophrenia. Taking this medication makes her condition worse, and that’s when she starts to act more erratically, like trespassing.

To try and calm herself down, she heads to a shop to buy a vape, but when she tries to pay, she realizes she doesn't have enough cash on her card. After she vapes without paying, she runs from the shop, and the officer charges her with "petty theft."

Feeling down, she ends up in a multi-million-dollar neighborhood, where some of America's wealthiest people live. There, she searches for Gina’s house because she still believes Gina is alive. She breaks into Mrs. Myrtle’s house while wearing her bathing suit. Mrs. Myrtle’s home has two guests from California, and one of them mistakes Natalie for her niece, Sarah. When Jim, a guest, tries to call the cops, Myrtle stops him because she doesn’t feel threatened by her.

Afterward, Natalie eats chips on the sofa, falls asleep, jumps into their pool, and when Jim tries to call the cops again, Myrtle hangs up. The officer traces the location and arrives at the house, but by then, Natalie has already left, and the news of her break-in goes national. She is arrested and sent to jail.

While in jail, she gets help from her friend, Ed, and writes a book called "Cuckoo Girls." In the book, she talks about mental health, her bipolar disorder, and how people often neglect it. Now, she’s living her dream life, in control of herself, and living by the motto: "Come here [Florida] on vacation and stay on probation."