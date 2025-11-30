It's Florida, Man season 2 premiere ending explained: Why did Speedy want to steal the SunCruz Casino boat?

Jeremy Renner as Kenneth "Speedy" Raulerson in It's Florida, Man Season 2 Episode 1 (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max)

HBO's 'It's Florida, Man' returns for season 2 after its 2024 debut, with real Floridians recounting bizarre crimes in interviews while comedians stage chaotic reenactments.

Season 1 aired six episodes starting October 18, 2024, and earned a quick renewal. Season 2 launched November 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with weekly half-hour instalments through January 2026.

Episode 1 titled "Speedy," runs 25 minutes and features a rotating cast including Jeremy Renner as the lead criminal Kenneth “Speedy” Raulerson, Johnny Pemberton, Bert Kreischer, Brian Sacca, Hassie Harrison, Joseph Rudda and Michael McDonald in supporting roles.

In the episode, we see Speedy, a seasoned criminal is motivated by a personal vendetta after the state seizes his pet dog, Shay.

He chose to conduct a planned heist and steal the SunCruz Casino boat as a payback.

Created by Mark Herwick and directed by Jeff Tomsic, veterans of Eastbound & Down and The Righteous Gemstones, the anthology series spotlights "Florida Man" headlines with dark humor and unexpected empathy.

The story draws from a composite of Polk County incidents, focusing on a lifelong crook's grudge against the system.

Guest stars like Adam Devine and Taika Waititi appear later in the season.

The show's strength lies in balancing slapstick failures with real emotional stakes, turning viral absurdities into quick character studies.

It's Florida, Man season 2 premiere ending explained: Speedy’s Floating Casino heist as an act of revenge

The episode opens with Speedy’s voice-over with Jeremy Renner driving his car into the Floating SunCrz boat, with a motive of payback to the State for stealing his dog Shay.

At first he wanted to steal the entire boat but things played out differently.

We see Speedy in front of the camera, sitting for the interview and narrating what happened the night of the heist. He said- “an action creates a reaction. You mess with my dogs, you’re getting a reaction, and they got a reaction.”

The story proceeds with a brief background on the life of Kenneth “Speedy” Raulerson, who committed almost every crime that ever existed.

From bank robbery to extortion to aggravated assault with a firearm or deadly explosives, he blew up a bar and even did kidnapping.

He was arrested several times but since nobody got seriously hurt, he was bailed out.

His neighbour Jessica Kite, a podcaster who grew up with Speedy, says she never met him but knew all about the legendary Speedy and he was practically famous for his notorious crimes.

Speedy was a fugitive twice from 1985 to 89 and from early 97 to 2006. The third time, he had to leave his dog Shay behind with his friend Walt (whom he trusted a lot) and his 36-year-old son Jared.

Real trouble started when a certain law enforcement agent Bill, a special agent for the FDLE who had a “hard-on for Speedy”, came looking for him at Walt’s house and took Shay hostage.

They said if Speedy didn't turn himself in then they would put his dog down.

This made Speedy angry and got the motive to take revenge by plotting the SunCruz casino boat heist. He made the perfect plan to steal the whole boat.

He wanted to take Walt as an accomplice, reach the boat, take the night guard down and steal his key card.

Then they would have gotten into the big safe, put the boat on automatic pilot and head West.

However their plan turned out differently than expected. Walt was drunk when Speedy went to his house to pick him up for the heist.

So Jared had to accompany Speedy instead, “which was a big mistake”

Blaine Coral, a retired Police Chief for 35 years, sheds light on how real-life heist looks nothing like how we see them in movies like Ocean’s Eleven.

Meanwhile Speedy struggled to take the night guard down as Jared was clumsy and couldn’t assist Speedy properly as he wanted him to.

They finally tie the night guard with duct tape and steal his card.

Then with an acetylene torch, Speedy tried to blow open the safe but it failed. The safe was too big and made of steel. It didn't budge.

As an alternate plan, they tried to steal the two ATMs and fit them into the back of the night guard’s car (a Cadillac).

But unfortunately, one of the machines couldn't fit in the backseat and Speedy had to settle for only one. After he fled from the spot, he gunned down the machine and found 32,000 dollars.

Speedy fled to Massachusetts and went by the name of Bruce Clayte, one among his various fake names like Edward Morris, Jeff Robertson, Jack Cook and Ellisteen Barnes.

He was hanging out in a bar, chatting with a lady, when his name came up on the television as the most wanted man of Florida who robbed the floating casino.

The barmaid helped Speedy to get a cab and flee from the spot.

But Speedy got caught by the police eventually; however he did not disclose how he got caught.

A year later, Speedy got a visitor at the jail- Walt came to see him with Speedy’s dog Shay, who was alive and not put down by the police.

The episode ends with the present-day scenario where Speedy is seen trying to clean the blocked and dirty river, Lower Withlacoochee, where he grew up.

Stream It's Florida, Man season 2 on HBO Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, available same-day on Max.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

