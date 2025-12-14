Important episodes to watch before Stranger Things 5 finale

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour (Image Via Getty Images)

As you wait for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2, here are important episodes that you must watch. Stranger Things 5 is close to its final stretch, and fans are counting down the days.

The last season of Netflix’s hit series will roll out in parts.

Volume 1 releases on November 26, Volume 2 arrives on December 25, and the final episode will stream on December 31.

With the story heading toward its end, many viewers want a quick and meaningful rewatch instead of going through every season again.

The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have now made that easier.

The Duffer Brothers confessed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that they have been pondering on the most important episodes to watch, and they finally made a list of those most relevant to the series, and the final season benefits from that.

They explained that this list is ideal for those viewers who do not have a whole month to rewatch the complete series, as it is over 35 hours long.

Among others, these episodes revolve around the main mystery of the show, the Upside Down, and the characters that will take the lead in season 5.

The four episodes they recommend are:



Season 2 Episode 4, Will the Wise



Season 2 Episode 6, The Spy



Season 4 Episode 7, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab



Season 4 Episode 9, The Piggyback



According to Matt Duffer, season 2 is where the show truly began building its long-term story and mythology.

He explained that this was the point where the creators started planning the series as one big connected journey.

Ross Duffer added that season 4 is especially important because it finally begins to answer long-running questions.

Episodes like The Massacre at Hawkins Lab start revealing where the Upside Down came from and how Eleven and Vecna are connected. These moments directly lead into season 5.

Watching these episodes again helps refresh key details and emotions before the final chapters arrive on Netflix.

Why these Stranger Things episodes matter before season 5 continues







Each episode chosen by the Duffer Brothers plays a major role in shaping the story viewers will see in Stranger Things 5.

Season 2 Episode 4, Will the Wise, focuses on Will Byers and his deep connection to the Upside Down.

This episode shows how the Mind Flayer first starts influencing Will, planting seeds that are still important today.

Season 2 Episode 6, The Spy, takes this further and shows how dangerous that connection becomes for Will and the group.

Season 4 Episode 7, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, is a key episode for the whole series.

It comes to the fore who Vecna is and the process through which he was produced.

The episode discloses the fact that Henry Creel, who is also called 001, got stuck by Eleven and turned into Vecna.

Each and every one of these events was along with the creation of the Upside Down.

This episode completely overturns the viewers’ comprehension of the past seasons.

Season 4 Episode 9, The Piggyback, brings many storylines together.

It shows Eleven facing Vecna again while the rest of the group fights to protect Hawkins.

The episode ends with major damage to the town and leaves several characters in danger.

It sets the emotional and physical state of the world going into season 5.

The Duffers have already said season 5 will explain what the Upside Down truly is and why Will was taken in season 1.

It will also focus on finishing every character arc and answering unanswered questions.

The series has also hinted at the brutalest death ever in its history.

Watching again these important episodes not only clarifies the rules of the world to the viewers but also reveals the main villain's aspirations and the significance of the final season.

As Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 approaches, these episodes offer the clearest path back into Hawkins without a full rewatch.

They remind fans where it all started and why the ending will be emotional, intense, and final.

Stay tuned for more updates.