Lego releases Stranger Things: The Creel House set - here’s how to buy it

Stranger Things fans can soon start building the hit Netflix show's murder house. LEGO announced its latest set on December 2, a $300 version of The Creel House, aka the site of a brutal mass murder in Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1950s. It's the house where Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) killed his mother and sister and nearly killed his father with his psychic powers.

The Creel House set is now available on LEGO's official website. But it's only a teaser as the product is not coming out until the New Year. They have also started a countdown, down to the seconds, when Stranger Things fans and LEGO collectors alike can finally get their hands on The Creel House set.

The Creel House LEGO set will have early access for LEGO Insiders on New Year's Day - January 1, 2026 - right after the season 5 finale drops on New Year's Eve at 5:00 pm PST. General sale on LEGO.com and LEGO stores will be on January 4. Anyone who purchases the set between January 1-7 will also receive the LEGO Icons Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station mini build with Joyce and Hopper minifigures as a gift.

The LEGO set also features plenty of spooky Easter eggs that tie to the fifth and final season of the Netflix show.

LEGO's Stranger Things: The Creel House set explored

Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffers told Netflix that rebuilding part of the show in bricks in partnership with a brand "we grew up obsessed with, LEGO, is "honestly surreal." They also consider the partnership as the "perfect celebration" for the fans now that the series is heading into its final chapter and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Creel House is a 2,593-piece LEGO set based on the base of Vecna's evil operations. But it's more complicated than Max's drawings during her terrifying cemetery trance in season 4. It's a "hauntingly detailed model" of Vecna's Gothic manor, complete with detailed house features and an ornate facade.

It has an open back design that features seven furnished rooms, including Henry Creel's room, and the haunted upstairs hallway. There's also the grandfather clock that created the ticking soundtrack of the nightmares Henry/Vecna unleashed on his victims. According to LEGO's description of the set, it's "perfect for adult fans of LEGO sets and collectors of Stranger Things merchandise."

Besides the iconic Gothic house and all its rooms and features steeped in lore, The Creel House LEGO set also includes 13 mini figures, including Vecna himself. There's also a minifigure for the entire gang, including Eleven, Max, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and more. Among other details from the series that are included in the set are Henry's artwork, Steve's car, Will's bike, and Max's cassette tape.

Moreover, there are two ways to display The Creel House once built. It can be showcased boarded up or with the boards removed. The latter allows a built-in mechanism to split open the building to show off Vecna's interdimensional Mind Lair, making it LEGO's first ever transforming house.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5-7 will be streaming on December 25, and the finale episode will arrive on December 31. The Creel House LEGO set will be available for purchase the day after that - January 1, 2026.