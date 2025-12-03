Palm Royale season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Does Maxine learn the truth about Norma?

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © Apple TV

Palm Royale season 2 episode 4 starts by showing what happened to Norma after she escaped through the trapdoor. Meanwhile, Maxine gets into big trouble because Norma cleverly frames her for a murder that actually never happened. Evelyn tries to convince the 3D’s to sign papers so she can get a major share of Palm Royale. On the other side, Douglas and Mitzi face problems when Norma leaves the mansion to Robert, leaving Douglas with nothing.

The episode opens with Norma in a snowy location, sitting on a cart and savoring her drink. She says, “This is where my story begins, and this is where it ends.”

Soon after, Maxine is questioned by Tom about Norma’s disappearance. Tom suspects her because he heard Norma shout, “Maxine, don’t kill me!” right before a gunshot. But Maxine argues that there is “no body, no death, no murder,” so he is just assuming she is guilty while the real suspect has escaped.

Then, Dr. Dusty Magic appears as Maxine’s lawyer (also a part-time gynecologist) and helps her out of the situation for now, since the police have nothing against her. Towards the end of Palm Royale season 2 episode 4, the duo seems to become a new couple in Palm Beach.

What is up with Douglas and Mitzi in Palm Royale season 2 episode 4?

Right after that, Pinky and his wife met Douglas, who was supposed to give them the mansion, since their nightclub plan had failed. Norma has been missing for days, and everyone thinks she is dead. Douglas is happy because he believes all her wealth now belongs to him, but there is a twist: Norma left everything to Robert.

They try to convince Robert not to sign the papers by offering him anything that might make him happy, even saying they will name their baby after him: Robert or Roberto. Now that Douglas has nothing left, he and Mitzi run away from Pinky. Pinky is a mobster, and if he finds out Douglas has no money or mansion, he will come after him.

With no place to live and a pregnant fiancée, Douglas goes to Dinah and Perry’s home. The couple is trying to fill the gap left in Palm Beach and hopes to become the next mayor. Dinah welcomes Douglas and Mitzi, and they stay there.

Later, they sneak into the trunk of a car and officially get married, thanks to Mitzi’s idea. Now that she is Mrs. Dellacorte, Mitzi begins to reveal what she really wants. She dreams of a big wedding with 12 bridesmaids, two showers (one for the bride and one for the baby), and until Douglas gives her all of that, he has to sleep on the couch, and then comes the shocking twist: Douglas gets kidnapped at the end of the episode.

Maxine tried to find Norma and Evelyn, trying to get Palm Royale stakes in Palm Royale season 2 episode 4

Maxine is trying to clear her name because everyone in town now calls her a “murderous woman.” Meanwhile, Evelyn wants to gain more control and become the owner of Palm Royale. Both of them are focused on their goals, and to distract the paparazzi and reporters from the murder case, Maxine kisses Tom in front of everyone. After Maxine walks out of Tom’s questioning, she and Evelyn figure out something important: the day Sidonius was carrying that big box, it wasn’t carrying a dead body inside. It was actually Norma’s escape plan.

In the last episode, Evelyn was suspected of Linda’s escape, so she withdrew all the money from the bank. But Sidonius secretly gave that exact money to Norma and also took Maxine’s ticket. When Maxine tried calling the hotel and asked if Norma Dellacorte had checked in, they said no one with that name was there. But before she could realize that Norma was probably staying under Maxine’s name in disguise, Norma had already left.

Evelyn uses this situation to her advantage and asks Sidonius to help her buy a stake in Palm Royale, and her silent partner is Maxine, who is now known as a suspected murderer. Sidonius says that no one on the board will agree to give Maxine a stake because she is a liability. But Evelyn threatens him, reminding him that she can expose how a board member (Sidonius) helped Norma escape. Still, Evelyn cannot move forward without getting signatures from the Dellacortes, the Davidsons, and the Donahues.

Maxine secretly seeks help from Virginia and Ann to find out where Norma might be. They discovered the last place she was tracked was in the Alps. Meanwhile, Maxine pretends to have an affair with Tom to distract everyone. Tom’s wife gets angry, slaps Maxine, and warns her to stay away, but she surprisingly doesn’t reveal Tom and Robert’s relationship.

While talking to Robert, Maxine learns that he and Tom are in a relationship. She argues with Robert, saying he is being unfair to Tom’s wife. Later, Maxine goes to tell the truth to Tom’s wife, but steps back and instead apologizes for “being involved” with her husband.

Robert receives a letter from Norma saying she is alive and asks him to continue the fake murder story. Also, Mitzi leaves a note for Maxine, and when Robert gives it to her, Maxine learns that Douglas and Mitzi are now married. Maxine removes her ring and takes it to a jeweler, who finds a name engraved inside: “Agnes,” which is Norma’s real name.

Maxine asks Robert who Agnes is, and the episode ends there, leading to next week’s episode, where Robert will explain how Agnes became Norma and what happened to the real Norma.

To convince the “3D’s” (the Dellacortes, the Davidsouls, and the Donohues) to sign the papers, Evelyn first faces rejection. Douglas and Perry refuse at the start because they both want to be part of the ownership, as well. But Evelyn uses a clever trick; she gets Dinah’s love letters from her husband and uses them as leverage to force the Donohues’ signature.

Next, she targets the Davidsouls. Mary asks her husband’s spirit for permission through a Ouija board, and the “ghost” tells her to sign. But actually, Evelyn fooled her; the ghost only answered Maxine’s question about Norma and said, “She died in the Alps.”

Now Evelyn has two signatures. The only one left is from the Dellacortes. Since Douglas is missing, Mitzi might be the one to sign, and if she does, Evelyn will finally gain control of Palm Beach.

