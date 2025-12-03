Andreen McDonald case on American Monster- A complete timeline of events

American Monster season 13, episode 6 (Image via Investigation Discovery)

Andreen McDonald, a 29-year-old Jamaican immigrant and successful entrepreneur, built a multimillion-dollar assisted living business in San Antonio, Texas, alongside her husband, Andre McDonald, a U.S. Air Force major. On February 28, 2019, she vanished from their upscale home after a heated argument, sparking a massive search that uncovered evidence of foul play.

Her husband quickly became the prime suspect, leading to charges of tampering with evidence and, later, her murder. Remains identified as Andreen's were found months later in a remote field, showing signs of blunt force trauma. The case exposed strains in their marriage, including jealousy over her success and infidelity allegations. In 2023, Andre was convicted of manslaughter, not murder, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

This story of a high-achieving woman's life cut short is explored in depth on American Monster season 13, episode 6, titled Andre McDonald. The episode airs on December 2, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Investigation Discovery.

American Monster: Background and marriage of Andreen McDonald (Pre-2019)

Andreen Nicole McDonald arrived in the U.S. from Jamaica at age 19 and met Andre "Andy" McDonald in 2009 during a visit to her homeland. They married that July and settled in San Antonio, where Andreen launched Starlight Homes, an assisted living facility that grew from three residents to two locations serving dozens. Andre, a cyber warfare analyst and Air Force major, joined the business, but tensions arose over control and finances.

By 2017, Andreen rekindled a romance with ex-boyfriend Aubyn Hall, getting tattoos in his honor that summer, which fueled Andre's jealousy. A December 2018 physical altercation at home was witnessed by a friend, highlighting escalating conflicts. The couple shared a six-year-old daughter, Alayna, with special needs, living in a gated community. Andreen confided in friends about fears for her safety, once saying that if anything happened to her, Andre was responsible, as per CBS News.

The disappearance (February 28, 2019)

On February 28, 2019, Andreen McDonald and Andre argued at their tax preparer's office over her plan to start a new business without his input, a move he saw as a betrayal. Surveillance video captured Andre leaving for a nearby gas station around 7:30 p.m. to cool off, as he later claimed. Texts exchanged that evening showed Andre threatening divorce and demanding a business split, with Andreen responding defiantly.

He returned home by 8:30 p.m., put Alayna to bed, and claimed to find Andreen McDonald unresponsive later. No forced entry was noted, but blood and hair were later found on a bathroom light switch, along with a zipper from Andreen's blouse, in a backyard burn pile. Andre did not call 911 that night and waited until morning to act. Friends described Andreen as vibrant and strong, a powerlifter who often carried Andre on her back in videos, according to CBS News.

Initial investigation (March 1-2, 2019)

When Andreen McDonald didn't come to work or return home on March 1, 2019, fellow employees became worried and called the police by afternoon. A deputy went to their home around 4 p.m. and saw bloodstains inside, but Andre indicated she might be in a hospital; checks proved she wasn't. Andre was cooperative at first, allowing police to search until 2 a.m. and finding her purse, ID, and keys inside the house.

Later that day, surveillance videotape showed Andre buying a 9mm handgun, ammunition, and tools, including a shovel and ax, from Lowe's, items that a torn receipt in his trash confirmed existed. On March 2, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar named Andre a person of interest and detained him for a mental health evaluation by the Air Force.

Community searches started, including hundreds of volunteers looking in areas like Camp Bullis, which Andre visited for no apparent reason. Text messages revealed a troubled marriage, including infidelity. The sheriff said he thought Andreen McDonald was a victim of foul play, as per CBS News.

Arrest and early charges (March 3, 2019)

On March 3, 2019, a search warrant uncovered key evidence: a hammer in the garage trash with Andreen's blood and DNA, Andre's clothes with blood traces, work gloves, and gasoline cans. Investigators concluded the hammer was the likely murder weapon. Andre was arrested that day for tampering with evidence related to the Lowe's purchases and was released by the Air Force after evaluation.

A friend reported Andreen McDonald's prior warnings about Andre, and their daughter made comments suggesting she saw him hurt mommy. Bond was set at $2 million, but was reduced; Andre posted $300,000 on March 27 and entered house arrest with GPS monitoring, barred from contact with Alayna. He continued managing Starlight Homes amid ongoing searches. A vigil drew emotional support from family and friends on March 9. The FBI joined, noting Andre showed no remorse. Prosecutors called him a flight risk due to his resources, CBS News reported.

Search efforts and false leads (March-July 2019)

The searches continued through volunteers well into spring 2019, with the FBI asking for tips as weeks turned to months. Charred remains discovered along Highway 211 on April 4 brought hope, but DNA revealed a day later that they were those of 39-year-old Norma Pacheco, not Andreen McDonald. A $5,000 reward was offered, and groups like Texas Search and Rescue aided in the efforts, though progress stalled.

In June, Chain Breakers discovered possible clues on private land, funded by GoFundMe for excavation. On July 11, a farmer looking to retrieve a cow skull found scattered, sun-bleached human bones on his property six miles from the McDonald home. Dental records confirmed them to be Andreen's on July 13, 133 days after her disappearance. The remains showed a fractured spine, broken rib, and split jaw due to blunt force trauma; the cause of death was homicidal violence. A vigil marked the site with a cross, according to CBS News.

Murder charge and pre-trial (July 2019-2022)

Andre was arrested again on July 13, 2019, charged with murder and tampering with evidence; a grand jury indicted him in September. The affidavit detailed Alayna's play reenacting the disposal, bones covered in wood and set afire, and Andre's alleged plan to burn the body. Andreen McDonald's family held her funeral on September 3. Pre-trial hearings dragged into 2021, when Andre was placed back on house arrest.

He pleaded not guilty, with the defense preparing a self-defense claim. The Air Force discharged him honorably. Starlight Homes closed as the family focused on Alayna, raised by Andreen McDonald's relatives. International attention grew, but Andre remained silent publicly. Prosecutors built a case on jealousy as motive, citing his emasculation by Andreen's independence, as per CBS News.

The trial (January 2023)

The trial began January 17, 2023, in Bexar County, with prosecutors arguing Andre killed Andreen McDonald in a jealous rage using the hammer. Forensic evidence included blood on the hammer and the remains' injuries: spinal fractures and rib breaks from blunt force. Andre testified on January 25, claiming self-defense: Andreen attacked him after a divorce threat; he tripped her, kicked her twice, left her wheezing, and returned to find her dead.

In rage, he admitted stripping, burning her clothes, and later hammering and gassing the body to cover tracks, scattering cow bones over it. Defense showed videos of Andreen's strength. The jury of six men and six women deliberated 11 hours over two days, deadlocking 6-6 on murder before an Allen Charge. They were acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter on January 26, finding his actions reckless for not aiding her, according to CBS News.

Sentencing and aftermath (2023-Present)

On February 6, 2023, Judge Frank Castro sentenced Andre to the maximum 20 years for manslaughter, plus five years concurrent for tampering; parole eligibility after 7.5 years with time served. Castro noted the killing occurred before their daughter, with no remorse shown, and Andre checked his phone during the victim impact statements.

Andreen's sister, Cindy Johnson, decried the lack of respect; her father, Paul Anderson, forgave him; Alayna's letter accused him of breaking her heart. Andre appealed in 2023 and was denied in August 2024. On March 8, 2024, a civil jury awarded Andreen McDonald's family $210 million in a wrongful death suit. The family continues healing, with Alayna in their care. Bexar County DA Joe Gonzalez called the outcome a win against domestic violence, as CBS News reported.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on American Monster.



