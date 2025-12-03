Full House fame Dave Coulier diagnosed with tongue cancer, marking his second health battle after lymphoma

Los Angeles, CA - June 27: Actor Dave Coulier announces the Carter Bear as the Detroit Red Wings 13th pick, First round during the 2025 NHL draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, June 27, 2025.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Full House star Dave Coulier announced that he has been diagnosed with tongue cancer. The 66-year-old actor joined NBC's Today show on December 2 in an interview to share an update on his health. He said that he was diagnosed with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer back in October.

He said that cancer was found when he went for a routine PET scan in October and then got a "very painful" biopsy. Coulier was getting follow-up scans after his first cancer diagnosis. He said it was a chance discovery, adding:

"It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue."

It's his second cancer diagnosis and an unfortunate one as it was only seven months before when Coulier shared the news that he was cancer-free. He was diagnosed with a Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, in November 2024. And in April 2025, he told Today that his cancer journey with lymphoma is over after undergoing chemotherapy.

Receiving a new cancer diagnosis shortly after beating the first one was a "shock to the system" for the actor.

"It has a 90% curability rate": Dave Coulier talks about his tongue cancer prognosis

According to Dave Coulier, his latest cancer diagnosis is "totally unrelated" to the previous cancer diagnosis he had. He said that his doctors said that his tongue cancer could be because of him "having an HPV virus up to 30 years ago." While a lot of people carry the same virus, his doctors reportedly told him that his was activated and turned into a carcinoma.

However, Coulier shared something positive about his prognosis. He told Today:

"Prognosis is very good for P16 squamous carcinoma, it has a 90% curability rate."

He also said that early detection saved his life, both during his first cancer diagnosis and now in the latest. He's also encouraging everyone to get their check-ups.

As for his treatments for tongue cancer, Dave Coulier explained that his doctors told him that the "prognosis is good," but he needs to start radiation immediately. He talked briefly about the process, saying:

"It's a whole different animal than chemo. It doesn't feel as aggressive, but there are still side effects."

Coulier also shared that he's going to undergo 35 rounds of radiation therapy, Monday through Friday, which will run through December 31. He also talked about his experience of being diagnosed with cancer one after the other, and both in just one year.

Dave Coulier described it as "emotional" and "psychologically draining," not only to himself but also to his wife. He said that seeing how it all affected his wife was "the biggest drain" on him. But he is "cautiously optimistic" that he will get through his latest cancer battle as he did with the first one.

His two cancer diagnoses have also changed his approach to health and wellness. The actor said that he now focuses on moving his body every day and he's more "aware" now. It also led him to found AwearMarker, a "digital marketplace for toxin-free wellness products."

AwearMarket launched on December 2 during Giving Tuesday in partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, with whom Coulier is an ambassador. And while he never wanted to become the poster boy for cancer, Dave Coulier said that he was "happy to do it."

Dave Coulier is best known as Joey Gladstone or "Uncle Joey" in ABC's Full House and the spinoff Fuller House.