The Neighborhood season 8 episode 7 ending explained: How did Dave manage to “be a real man” at the end?

Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs in The Neighborhood season 8 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️CBS)

The Neighborhood premiered on CBS on October 1, 2018. Created by Jim Reynolds, it centres on Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield), an upbeat Midwesterner who moves his family to a mostly Black Pasadena neighborhood. Next door are the Butlers: gruff auto-shop owner Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and his quick-witted wife Tina (Tichina Arnold). What begins as culture-clash comedy turns into genuine friendship and family ties over eight seasons.

Season 8, renewed in March 2025 and premiering on October 13, 2025, is the final one. Returning cast includes Beth Behrs as Gemma, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm, Marcel Spears as Marty, Hank Greenspan as Grover, and Skye Townsend as Courtney—now parents to baby Daphne.

Episode 7, “Welcome to Babies and Bathwater,” aired on December 1, 2025, at 8:30/7:30c. The story follows Courtney struggling with Tina’s old-school baby advice, Malcolm battling writer's block, while Calvin advises Dave about not buying the extended warranty and loyalty service on goods.

This made Dave determined to "be a real man" and show Gemma that he can fix things like her grandfather used to. The episode highlights how Dave managed to put up a bathtub without a delivery guy’s help and emerge as a tough guy in front of Gemma.

The Neighborhood season 8 episode 7 ending explained: The bathtub chaos, parenting debates and a writer’s block

The episode opens with Dave bringing fresh-baked banana bread for the Butlers, which he says is his mother’s friend Steve's secret recipe, who used to come to Dave’s house to do taxes with his mom upstairs (several times a week).

Dave then tells Calvin that his oven wasn’t working. So he called a man to fix the circuit breaker. This surprises Calvin, as why would Dave pay someone to fix this small issue? Dave then says that it was free as it came with the protection plan that he brought, which Gemma reveals is $250 a year.

The two men then have a small debate where Calvin says he never looks at the box for any extended warranty which, by the way, Dave does. According to Dave, he doesn't mind calling a guy to fix something and pay him which Calvin doesn't agree to.

While Gemma says that growing up at Hickory Corners, her grandfather used to fix everything. He put a roof on the barn when he was 82. But he fell and died with a hammer in his hand.

Meanwhile we see Marty reviewing the draft for Malcolm’s book. Tina gave a bath to Daphne but the baby is slippery, which raises concern for Marty and his wife Courtney, as they only want water-based products to be used on their baby which means no Vaseline but Tina dismisses it saying that babies should be greasy.

While reviewing the book, Marty picks out Malcolm’s choice of words like “grasped”, “heaving” and “bosom” as nonappealing and doesn't feel seducing at all. Malcolm says he wants an opinion on smut writing from someone, as he doesn't have any experience in that arena. Marty suggested Gemma’s name as she was once caught reading Fifty Shades of Grey under the cover of Pride & Prejudice.

Meanwhile Dave gets a standard delivery for a bathtub which he intends to fix on his own “like a real man” but since he didn't tick the white-glove service box, the delivery man only put the in the premises and not inside the house. This makes it really troublesome for Dave to get the box inside, all by himself. So he calls Calvin to help him put the bathtub inside.

Calvin tells Dave that he was against loyalty service, for travel protection and not glove box service especially for something as big as a bathtub. Hesitant at first, Calvin finally agrees to help Dave with the bathtub. They both manage to take it inside but it has to go up the stairs to the bathroom.

This made Calvin furious, and he was about to give up when Dave became emotional and said how he wanted to show Gemma that he could do things like a real man, like her grandfather without the help of any fixman. This made Calvin soft and he went to get help from others.

Tina, on the other hand, brings colorful clothes for Daphne, which makes Courtney not so happy. Tina wants to pierce Daphne’s ear but Courtney feels squeamish about it. Courtney disagrees with Tina about her ideas regarding Daphne but can't say anything.

But Marty says he stopped disagreeing with his mom long ago as he thinks she knows best for him. Example- Marty liked the color blue but his mother suggested him green and now he likes green!

But the real chaos starts when Tina gets Daphne’s ear pierced without knowing Courtney and Marty. Marty then tells Tina that Courtney would freak out about this as she actually pretends to like Tina’s choices/ideas, but in reality she doesn't.

This scene ends with Courtney getting mad at the ear piercing and she confronts how she feels about Tina’s way of old school parenting.

Tina actually appreciates the honesty and says that if she knew how Courtney felt, she shouldn't have got Daphne a piercing nor the colorful clothes which, according to Courtney, looks hideous.

Meanwhile, Gemma helps Malcolm write impressive smut for his books by teaching him words and expressions that bring out the real seduction for readers.

Malcolm learnt from the best and his writing actually improved so much that after hearing his lines, Gemma was aroused and she quickly went to see Dave who, by the way, confessed to Calvin that they weren't having sex.

The episode ends with Dave being all sweaty from all the hard work he did with Calvin, Tina, Courtney and Marty to set up the bathtub in the bathroom upstairs.

This made him feel like a “real man”- all tough and handy. Credit roll as Gemma comes back home and takes Dave all the way to their newly set bathtub for some steamy moments.

Watch The Neighborhood Season 8 on CBS every Monday at 8/7c. Stream full episodes on Paramount+, live for Premium subscribers or next-day for Essential.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

