The Neighborhood season 8 episode 5 ending explained: Why were Gemma and Tina acting weird at the concert?

Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold in The Neighborhood (via Instagram/@theneighborhood)

The Neighborhood, created by Jim Reynolds, has been a CBS staple since 2018. Now in its eighth season, the sitcom follows the unlikely friendship between Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield), a conflict-resolution expert from the Midwest, and Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a gruff auto shop owner in Pasadena.

Beth Behrs plays Gemma, Dave’s wife and a principal; Tichina Arnold is Tina, Calvin’s sharp-witted spouse. The supporting cast includes Marcel Spears as Marty, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm, Malik S. as Trey and Skye Townsend as Courtney.

Season 8 premiered October 13, 2025, with episode 5, “Welcome to New Horizons,” on November 10, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS and is streaming now on Paramount+.

The core tension stems from cultural clashes—Dave’s earnest optimism versus Calvin’s street-smart scepticism—delivering laughs with heart. This episode dives into a chaotic concert night that exposes hidden insecurities. Dave wins classical concert tickets at a silent auction and drags Calvin, Tina, and Gemma along for a “refined” evening.

Meanwhile, Malcolm’s ghostwriting gig spirals when Tina suggests reality TV for inspiration. The real mystery: why do Gemma and Tina start acting bizarre mid-concert, whispering, fidgeting, and nearly bolting- this is because they were high from the gummies they ate before coming to the concert.

The Neighborhood season 8 episode 5 ending explained: Chaos at the concert and Malcolm's new favorite show

The episode opens with a family dinner at the Butler household. Calvin and others appreciate Tina for making a delicious pot roast. Tina asks Malcolm to put away his phone, who seems tense, saying he is “waiting for a work email”. Calvin urges that family comes first, and while Marty rats his dad out, saying he is watching the basketball game.

Malcolm informs that he is waiting for emails that are supposed to arrive from Dubai. He then says it’s from Mercedes, the real housewife that he is ghostwriting for, who is celebrating her divorce in Dubai and hence the whole cast is there.

Tina suggested that Malcolm watch her show so that he could capture her voice and catch her essence in his book. Malcolm shows his disinterest in watching a show about rich women, brunch and pilates but he finally agrees. The dinner ends with Tina confiscating Marty’s phone on which Calvin was watching the game.

On the other hand, we see Gemma bringing a dogsled from Snow Dogs that she got from a silent auction at school. They also got a hot air balloon ride at Ojai, a full body skin cancer check-up and a four-person box-seat at the classical concert of ‘Tchaikovsky Under the stars’.

Calvin was cleaning his car when Dave told him that he would have invited Calvin and Tina to the concert if it wasn’t Tchaikovsky’s classical music. This made Calvin furious that Dave assumed that the Butlers were uncultured to like classical music. Dave tried to clarify that he thought Calvin liked Jazz more.

The argument got heated up and they decided that both couples would go out together to the concert.

However, Calvin confessed to Tina that he hates classical music, but he has to prove Dave’s assumption wrong. Dave, on the other hand also confessed to Tina that he didn’t like going to classical music as well, except when he was a kid, his mother used to take him to see her special friend play the French horn.

To make a point to each other, both men are adamant about going to this concert.

The next morning, Tina and Gemma were discussing bringing food and wine to the concert when Trey suggested that they should take drug-infused gummies to have more fun.

Sceptical at first, both the ladies agree upon the idea and before going to the concert, they ate those.

Back at the Butler house, Malcolm sits to watch Trophy Divas of Brentwood with Marty. Trey brings Mercedes’ personal brand of Rose and the three of them end up watching all the episodes of the reality TV show with utmost interest and passing hilarious comments.

At the concert, the hilarious cold war between Dave and Calvin continue over who brought better food and who is enjoying more at the concert. Debates on classical music knowledge splurged among them when Gemma spots Mr Ryan, a teacher from her school. She began to panic and started acting weirdly. She didn’t want anyone to know that she was high from the gummies.

Tina, however, enjoyed her time to the fullest, making weird hand gestures, dancing and talking loudly. Calvin and Dave understood that their wives are high. They finally concluded their argument and agreed that they both didn't like classical music. However, the couple couldn’t leave due to the stacked parking.

Malcolm finally watches the entire show and admires Mercedes' honesty and layers. He is finally ready to write her voice.

The episode ends with Calvin enjoying the concert and genuinely praising the performance. Malcolm and the boys are obsessed with the reality show of the housewives, and Tina plans with Gemma to get gummy bears again for some fun.

The ending reinforces the show’s theme: friendships conquer embarrassment. No big fight, just honest vibes and growth.

Catch The Neighborhood season 8 on CBS Mondays at 8 PM ET/PT, or stream episodes the next day on Paramount+.

