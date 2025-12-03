What time does Palm Royale season 2 episode 5 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © Apple TV

Palm Royale season 2 episode 5, titled “Maxine Is Ready to Get Single Mingle,” is set to premiere on December 10, 2025, on Apple TV. Created by Abe Sylvia, the show is led by Kristen Wigg, who stars as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, an outsider who enters the glamorous, cut-throat high society of Palm Beach via an elite country club. Set in 1969, this period comedy-drama is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.

Maxine’s roller-coaster journey begins as she tries to make a major comeback in Palm Beach high society after her dramatic downfall in season 1. Along with Kristen Wigg, the ensemble includes Ricky Martin as Robert Diaz, Josh Lucas as Maxine’s husband (now ex-husband), Douglas Darby Dellacorte-Simmons, and Leslie Bibb as the glamorous yet sharp Dinah Donohue. Amber Chardae Robinson plays Virginia, Allison Janney portrays Evelyn Rollins, one of the formidable power players Maxine must face. And Carol Burnett shines as Norma Dellacorte, the wealthy matriarch whose legacy and fortune play a major role in driving the drama.

Release date of Palm Royale season 2 episode 5

Palm Royale season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The fifth episode is titled, “Maxine Is Ready to Get Single Mingle.” The show is exclusive to Apple TV and follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Release timings of Palm Royale season 2 episode 5 for different regions are mentioned in the table below

Regions Release date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) December 10, 2025 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) December 10, 2025 9:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) December 10, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) December 10, 2025 12:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) December 10, 2025 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) December 10, 2025 9:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) December 10, 2025 1:30 PM

Episode guide of Palm Royale season 2

This Apple TV comedy show consists of 10 episodes and will conclude its second season on January 14, 2026. The show is available to stream on Apple TV, and viewers can catch the first season and all four episodes of the second season with an active subscription plan, starting at $12.99/month. New users can avail a seven-day free trial offer.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Palm Royale season 2

Episode Episode name Release date Episode 1 Maxine Drinks Martinis Now November 12 Episode 2 Maxine Serves a Swerve November 19 Episode 3 Maxine Solves a Murder November 26 Episode 4 Maxine Unwrecks a Home December 3 Episode 5 Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle December 10 Episode 6 TBA December 17 Episode 7 TBA December 24 Episode 8 TBA December 31 Episode 9 TBA January 7 Episode 10 TBA January 14

A brief recap of Palm Royale season 2 episode 4

The stakes get much higher in season 2. First, Linda is freed from the false accusation of being connected to President Nixon's assasination, and the group helps her escape to another country. Later, we finally learn the truth about Norma: she is not the real Dellacorte and has been hiding a dark secret. In the previous episode, Maxine discovers that Norma has been killing people and keeping small objects from her victims as trophies in her trophy room. But before Maxine can report her to the police, Norma escapes through a trap door and frames Maxine for her murder.

In Episode 4, Tom questions Maxine about Norma’s disappearance, even though Norma actually ran away to the Alps with the help of Sidonious. He stole Maxine’s plane tickets and Evelyn’s money and helped Norma check into a hotel under Maxine’s name. Because of this, Norma is far away from Palm Beach for now. Douglas and Pinky want Norma’s wealth, but Norma has secretly given everything to Robert.

Douglas and Mitzi become homeless and temporarily stay at Dinah and Perry’s house. The episode ends on a cliffhanger when Douglas is kidnapped, and it is suspected that Pinky’s men took him because Douglas has nothing left to offer him. Meanwhile, Maxine learns about Agnes, and in the next episode, Robert will explain Norma’s past: how the real little Norma died, and Agnes took her place, living the rich life of a Dellacorte at Palm Royale.

Evelyn is struggling to get her share of Palm Beach. She needs three signatures: from the Dellacortes, the Davidsouls, and the Donohues. Perry and Douglas refuse to sign, but Evelyn finds another way. She uses Dinah’s love letters as leverage to get her signature. Then, Mary Davidsoul uses her Ouija board to ask her late husband’s spirit, allowing Evelyn to get another signature. Only the Dellacorte signature is left. Since Mitzi is now married and is a Dellacorte, Evelyn may use her to get the final signature and finally gain control in Palm Beach.

In Episode 5, we may also see a new love angle between Maxine and Dr. Dusty Magic, the part-time doctor and lawyer who helped her escape Tom’s interrogation. The upcoming episode will likely reveal whether Evelyn succeeds with her big plan and what really happened to Douglas, who took him, and why.

The synopsis of Palm Royale season 1 episode 5 reads,