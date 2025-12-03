Type keyword(s) to search

Full guide to theaters screening Stranger Things 5 finale: Locations and details

Stranger Things series finale is set to release in select theaters in US and Canada. Read on to know more.
posted by Sudipta Sinha
Wednesday 12/3/2025 at 6:36AM EST
  • Stranger Things 5 (Image via Getty)
    Stranger Things 5 (Image via Getty)

    Netflix has announced the full list of cities and theaters that will host fan screenings of the Stranger Things series finale, with more than 500 theaters across the U.S. and Canada participating. The first screening is scheduled for December 31 at 5 p.m. PT, coinciding with the episode’s global Netflix premiere, and screenings will continue through January 1, 2026. 

    The highly anticipated finale will run 2 hours and 5 minutes, giving fans a cinematic send-off. This theatrical rollout follows the release of four-episode Volume 1 of Season 5 on November 26, and Volume 2, which is set to arrive on Christmas Day 2025 and comprise the next three episodes. While viewers can still stream the finale at home on Netflix, the decision to bring the last episode to theaters has thrilled fans and creators alike. 

    Matt and Ross Duffer, along with executive producer Shawn Levy, expressed excitement about the expanded format, noting that the emotional and narrative scale of the concluding chapter “deservedly” belongs on the big screen, making these screenings a special event for devoted audiences eager to experience the finale together.

    Exploring the screening locations of Stranger Things 5 

    The list of some of the theaters that will run the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 in the United States and Canada is presented as follows. 

    California

    • Regal Fresno River Park
    • Galaxy Riverbank Luxury+
    • Cinemark Lancaster IMAX and ScreenX

    Nevada

    • AMC town center 20
    • AMC DINE-IN Studio 28
    • AMC Independence Commons 20
    • Cinemark Merriam and XD
    • B & B Liberty Cinema 12
    • AMC BarryWood 24
    • Malco Razorback Cinema 
    • AMC Southroads 20
    • Cinemark Tulsa and IMAX

    Idaho

    • AMC CLASSIC Missoula 12
       

    Colorado

    • AMC DINE-IN Southlands 16
    • Regal UA Denver Pavilions
    • AMC Westminister Promenade 24
    • Cinemark Century Boulder

    Oklahoma

    • Cinemark Tinseltown Oklahoma City and XD
    • AMC Quail Springs Mall 24
    • Regal Warren Moore
    • Regal Warren West
    • AMC Northroack 14

    Maryland

    • Warehouse Cinemas Frederick
    • AMC DINE-IN Rio Cinemas 18
    • Cinemark Fairfax Corner and XD
    • AMC Cherry Hill 24
    • Regal Salisbury & RPX
    • AMC Voorhees 16
    • Regal Warrington Crossing
    • AMC centre Valley 16
    • AMC Neshaminy 24
    • Regal Harrisonburg

    Texas

    • Cinemark Pflugerville 20 and XD
    • Regal Gateway
    • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-South Lamar
    • Cinemark Southpark Meadows
    • Regal Huebner Oaks
    • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Park North
    • AMC The Parks At Arlington 18
    • Hooky Waxahachie
    • Cinemark North East Mall 18 and XD
    • Cinemark College Station and XD
    • AMC Irving Mall 14
    • AMC Grapevine Mills 24
    • Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX
    • AMC NorthPark 15
    • AMC Champaign 13

    New York 

    • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Lower Manhattan 
    • Regal Essex Crossing 
    • Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX
    • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Downtown Brooklyn 
    • AMC Kips Bay 15
    • AMC 34th Street 14
    • AMC Empire 25
    • Paris Theatre 
    • Regal Secaucus ShowPlace
    • Regal Atlas Park
    • AMC Jersey Gardens 20
    • Regal UA Sheepshead Bay IMAX & RPX
    • AMC Clifton Commons 16
    • AMC Garden State Plaza 16
    • AMC Wayne 14
    • Regal Lynbrook
    • Regal New Roc
    • Cinemark Willowbrook Mall and XD
    • AMC Raceway 10
    • Regal Westbury
    • Apple Cinemas White Plains City Center IMAX
    • AMC New Brunswick 18
    • AMC Palisades Center 21
    • AMC Monmouth Mall 15
    • Regal UA Farmingdale & IMAX
    • AMC Rockaway 16
    • AMC Freehold 14
    • AMC Stony Brook 17
    • AMC Crystal Run 16
    • AMC Marquis 16
    • AMC Plainville 20
    • Cinemark Montage Mountain 20 and XD
    • Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 XD and IMAX
    • Cinemark West Springfield 15 and XD
    • Penn Cinema - Lititz

    Alaska

    • Regal Goldstream

    Hawaii

    • Regal Maui Mall

    Illinois

    • AMC Champaign 13
    • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-City Foundry
    • AMC Creve Coeur 12
    • Cinema Dabvenport 18 XD and IMAX
    • Classic Cinemas Kendall GDX
    • AMC Naperville 16
    • Cinemark Seven Bridge and IMAX
    • AMC Crestwood 18
    • Classic Cinemas Charlestowne XQ

    Vancouver, Canada

    • AMC Pacific Place 11
    • Regal Meridian
    • AMC Southcentre 16
    • Cinemark Century Federal Way and XD

    Toronto, Canada

    • Cineplex Cinema Trinity Drive
    • Scotia Theatre Halifax


    Montreal, Canada

    • Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP
    • Cin Maison du Cinema
    • Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
    • Mayfair Theatre 
    • Landmark Cinemas 24 Kanata
    • Cinema Cineplex Odeon Beauport


    Ottawa, Canada

    • Mayfair Theatre
    • Sociabank Theatre Ottawa
    • Cinema Cineplex Laval
    • Cinema Cineplex Forum et VIP
    • Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP
    • Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough

