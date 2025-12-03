Full guide to theaters screening Stranger Things 5 finale: Locations and details

Stranger Things 5 (Image via Getty)

Netflix has announced the full list of cities and theaters that will host fan screenings of the Stranger Things series finale, with more than 500 theaters across the U.S. and Canada participating. The first screening is scheduled for December 31 at 5 p.m. PT, coinciding with the episode’s global Netflix premiere, and screenings will continue through January 1, 2026.

The highly anticipated finale will run 2 hours and 5 minutes, giving fans a cinematic send-off. This theatrical rollout follows the release of four-episode Volume 1 of Season 5 on November 26, and Volume 2, which is set to arrive on Christmas Day 2025 and comprise the next three episodes. While viewers can still stream the finale at home on Netflix, the decision to bring the last episode to theaters has thrilled fans and creators alike.

Matt and Ross Duffer, along with executive producer Shawn Levy, expressed excitement about the expanded format, noting that the emotional and narrative scale of the concluding chapter “deservedly” belongs on the big screen, making these screenings a special event for devoted audiences eager to experience the finale together.

Exploring the screening locations of Stranger Things 5

The list of some of the theaters that will run the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 in the United States and Canada is presented as follows.

California

Regal Fresno River Park

Galaxy Riverbank Luxury+

Cinemark Lancaster IMAX and ScreenX

Nevada

AMC town center 20

AMC DINE-IN Studio 28

AMC Independence Commons 20

Cinemark Merriam and XD

B & B Liberty Cinema 12

AMC BarryWood 24

Malco Razorback Cinema

AMC Southroads 20

Cinemark Tulsa and IMAX

Idaho

AMC CLASSIC Missoula 12



Colorado

AMC DINE-IN Southlands 16

Regal UA Denver Pavilions

AMC Westminister Promenade 24

Cinemark Century Boulder

Oklahoma

Cinemark Tinseltown Oklahoma City and XD

AMC Quail Springs Mall 24

Regal Warren Moore

AMC Southroads 20

Cinemark Tulsa and IMAX

Regal Warren West

AMC Northroack 14

Maryland

Warehouse Cinemas Frederick

AMC DINE-IN Rio Cinemas 18

Cinemark Fairfax Corner and XD

AMC Cherry Hill 24

Regal Salisbury & RPX

AMC Voorhees 16

Regal Warrington Crossing

AMC centre Valley 16

AMC Neshaminy 24

Regal Harrisonburg

Texas

Cinemark Pflugerville 20 and XD

Regal Gateway

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-South Lamar

Cinemark Southpark Meadows

Regal Huebner Oaks

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Park North

AMC The Parks At Arlington 18

Hooky Waxahachie

Cinemark North East Mall 18 and XD

Cinemark College Station and XD

AMC Irving Mall 14

AMC Grapevine Mills 24

Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX

AMC NorthPark 15

AMC Champaign 13

New York

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Lower Manhattan

Regal Essex Crossing

Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Downtown Brooklyn

AMC Kips Bay 15

AMC 34th Street 14

AMC Empire 25

Paris Theatre

Regal Secaucus ShowPlace

Regal Atlas Park

AMC Jersey Gardens 20

Regal UA Sheepshead Bay IMAX & RPX

AMC Clifton Commons 16

AMC Garden State Plaza 16

AMC Wayne 14

Regal Lynbrook

Regal New Roc

Cinemark Willowbrook Mall and XD

AMC Raceway 10

Regal Westbury

Apple Cinemas White Plains City Center IMAX

AMC New Brunswick 18

AMC Palisades Center 21

AMC Monmouth Mall 15

Regal UA Farmingdale & IMAX

AMC Rockaway 16

AMC Freehold 14

AMC Stony Brook 17

AMC Crystal Run 16

AMC Marquis 16

AMC Neshaminy 24

Regal Warrington Crossing

AMC Center Valley 16

AMC Cherry Hill 24

AMC Voorhees 16

AMC Plainville 20

Cinemark Montage Mountain 20 and XD

Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 XD and IMAX

Cinemark West Springfield 15 and XD

Penn Cinema - Lititz

Alaska

Regal Goldstream

Hawaii

Regal Maui Mall

Illinois

AMC Champaign 13

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-City Foundry

AMC Creve Coeur 12

Cinema Dabvenport 18 XD and IMAX

Classic Cinemas Kendall GDX

AMC Naperville 16

Cinemark Seven Bridge and IMAX

AMC Crestwood 18

Classic Cinemas Charlestowne XQ

Vancouver, Canada

AMC Pacific Place 11

Regal Meridian

AMC Southcentre 16

Cinemark Century Federal Way and XD

Toronto, Canada

Cineplex Cinema Trinity Drive

Scotia Theatre Halifax



Montreal, Canada

Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP

Cin Maison du Cinema

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

Mayfair Theatre

Landmark Cinemas 24 Kanata

Cinema Cineplex Odeon Beauport



Ottawa, Canada

Mayfair Theatre

Sociabank Theatre Ottawa

Cinema Cineplex Laval

Cinema Cineplex Forum et VIP

Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP

Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough

