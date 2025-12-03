Full guide to theaters screening Stranger Things 5 finale: Locations and details

Netflix has announced the full list of cities and theaters that will host fan screenings of the Stranger Things series finale, with more than 500 theaters across the U.S. and Canada participating. The first screening is scheduled for December 31 at 5 p.m. PT, coinciding with the episode’s global Netflix premiere, and screenings will continue through January 1, 2026.
The highly anticipated finale will run 2 hours and 5 minutes, giving fans a cinematic send-off. This theatrical rollout follows the release of four-episode Volume 1 of Season 5 on November 26, and Volume 2, which is set to arrive on Christmas Day 2025 and comprise the next three episodes. While viewers can still stream the finale at home on Netflix, the decision to bring the last episode to theaters has thrilled fans and creators alike.
Matt and Ross Duffer, along with executive producer Shawn Levy, expressed excitement about the expanded format, noting that the emotional and narrative scale of the concluding chapter “deservedly” belongs on the big screen, making these screenings a special event for devoted audiences eager to experience the finale together.
Exploring the screening locations of Stranger Things 5
The list of some of the theaters that will run the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 in the United States and Canada is presented as follows.
