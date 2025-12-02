Stranger Things 5 finale in theaters: From screen timings to ticket details, here’s all you need to know

Cast actors Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix’s science fiction adventure thriller drama series Stranger Things premiered for the first time in July 2016, created by the Duffer Brothers, Ross and Matt. The show has since been critically acclaimed and recently premiered its fifth and final season on November 27, 2025.

Season 5 of the show is all set to air in three parts, with the first four episodes being released as volume 1 on November 27, 2025, the next three episodes as volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and the two hour long special season finale on December 31, 2025.

The central plot and storyline of the show focus on a young group of four adventurous friends who live in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and they embark on adventures that unearth eerie government secrets and also fight supernatural creatures that threaten civilization.

The season finale episode of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix’s streaming platform on December 31, 2025, at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the Duffer Brothers revealed that in addition to streaming online, the season finale will also be available in theatres across the United States of America and Canada.

The finale would be in theatres on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, and tickets went live on Netflix’s official website for Stranger Things on December 2, 2025.

Details explored on Netflix’s Stranger Things season 5 finale episode, being available in theatres across the United States of America and Canada, show timings, and how to book tickets

The creators of the show spoke about how the theatre release would add to the effects of the much-awaited finale with the sound effects and the screen resolution. The Duffer Brothers said,

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect way to celebrate the end of this adventure”.

