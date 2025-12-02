Why is Sabrina Carpenter calling out the White House? Pop star blasts Trump team's "evil and disgusting" ICE raid montage

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Best Album Award for "Short n’ Sweet" during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

Sabrina Carpenter is calling out the White House for using her hit song in a video that is “evil and disgusting.” The Manchild hitmaker tweeted on X on December 2, 2025, condemning a video shared by the White House showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arresting several people with her Juno track as the background music to the video.

She wrote:

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Some X users advised the Grammy Award-winning singer to file a copyright claim against the use of her song.

At the same time, another suggested that serving the White House a cease-and-desist letter would prevent a future recurrence.

“We won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country,” White House spokesperson responds to Sabrina Carpenter’s tweet

The White House has doubled down to defend its tweet about ICE and deportation. Its spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, when asked to comment on Sabrina Carpenter’s public condemnation of its recent X video, replied with a cheeky reference to the latter’s recent album:

"Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

Carpenter is not the first artist to kick against the use of their music or sound in an ICE-related video. In November 2025, Olivia Rodrigo demanded that the DHS desist from using her hit song All American b***** in a video of ICE rounding up and arresting immigrants.

Rodrigo commented on the post saying:

"Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."

The singer’s comment was allegedly deleted from the post, and her sound was removed.

In October, rock band MGMT issued a statement on Facebook stating that it was aware that its song Little Dark Age was being used in a “propaganda” video by the Department of Homeland Security and had issued a “takedown request for the unauthorized use of their music.”

