What did Sabrina Carpenter say in her SNL season 51 monologue? Story behind of Man's Best Friend album cover, explained

Sabrina Carpenter made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on October 18, 2025, with a playful nod to the viral Domingo skit, giving it a fresh, modern pop twist. The opening blended her signature humor and charm, setting the tone for a lively and music-filled episode that showcased Carpenter’s comedic timing and charisma as both host and performer.

The Manchild singer was also the musical guest for the evening, her second time doing so. She previously took the SNL stage for the show’s 50th anniversary special, where she delivered a memorable performance of Simon & Garfunkel’s Homeward Bound alongside the legendary Paul Simon.

Sabrina became the third host of Saturday Night Live Season 51, following Bad Bunny and Amy Poehler. Upcoming hosts include Miles Teller on November 1, followed by first-time hosts Nikki Glaser on November 8 and Glen Powell on November 15.

Last Saturday’s SNL featured several star-studded cameos, with Poehler reuniting with fellow alumni Tina Fey and Seth Meyers. Fey appeared in the cold open as Kristi Noem, while Poehler portrayed Pam Bondi, adding a dash of nostalgia to the sharp political satire.

Sabrina Carpenter's explanation for Man's Best Friend album cover on SNL

Sabrina Carpenter’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/PxHxQ4gqrJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 19, 2025

During her SNL opening monologue, Sabrina Carpenter playfully addressed the controversy surrounding the cover art of her latest album, Man’s Best Friend. Reflecting on her SNL 50 appearance, she joked:

“Since then, my new album Man’s Best Friend came out, which I’m so excited about. But some people got a little freaked out by the cover. I’m not sure why. It was just this: me on all fours with an unseen figure pulling my hair. But what people don’t realize is, that’s just how they cropped it. If you zoom out, it’s clearly a picture from the 50th anniversary special of Bowen helping me up by the hair.” As the visual gag of the zoomed out album cover image was displayed, Sabrina continued, “After Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line.”

The Bed Chem singer also addressed misconceptions about her public image during the monologue.

“I’m not just horny, I’m also turned on, and I’m sexually charged. And I love to read. My favorite book is the encyclopedia. It’s so big and it’s hard…” she quipped, adding, “There is a real person underneath all the sparkles and the wigs and the corsets, and another thing you might not know about me is that I love to interact with the audience during my show, so I’d like to do that right now.”

Sabrina went on to have a quick back and forth with several audience members before returning to the stage, where Kenan Thompson joined her before the day’s programs kicked off.

All about the SNL season 51 episode 3 cold open

nashville hates to see the kelsquad coming pic.twitter.com/4KlP1rudBQ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 19, 2025

In Saturday Night Live season 51 episode 3, Marcello Hernández’s popular character Domingo made a surprise return in the cold open, crashing Matt’s (Andrew Dismukes) 30th birthday dinner with the help of Sabrina Carpenter. The sketch began awkwardly as Matt’s unfaithful wife, Kelsey (Chloe Fineman), revealed she’d invited "special guests” to their Olive Garden celebration. Instead of family or friends, the guests turned out to be her clique, the Kelsquad, played by Carpenter, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and Veronika Slowikowska.

They performed playful song-and-dance routines set to a remixed version of Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia. Their performance took a dramatic turn when Domingo (Marcello Hernández) arrived, declaring his love for Kelsey with pyrotechnic flair. The group revealed that Kelsey had taken them on a “gift-finding” trip for Matthew, joking that they went to Nashville after being banned from Disney, only for it to be exposed as a secret reunion between Kelsey and Domingo.

Tensions rose when Matt (Andrew Dismukes) confronted his wife, Kelsey (Chloe Fineman), about Domingo’s Nashville appearance. Kelsey reminded him he could’ve joined her, but Matt retorted that he was in Albany attending a self-worth seminar. The Kelsquad broke the tension with performances of Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra and Alex Warren’s Ordinary, joined by Domingo himself. Serenading Kelsey with, “I may be the love of your life, but I respect that you are a wife,” Domingo reignited their chemistry as Kelsey danced with him, assuring Matt it “won’t happen again.”

