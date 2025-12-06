Love & Death cast: Every character featured in the miniseries and the actors behind them

Love & Death © Netflix

Love & Death premiered on HBO Max in the U.S. on April 27, 2023. The series takes place in a quiet town in Texas.

This limited American biographical crime drama miniseries is about Candy Montgomery, a seemingly perfect homemaker, and her husband, Pat. Allan Gore, Betty's husband, has an affair with Candy because she is bored and feels ignored in her own marriage. Allan is unhappy in his marriage, particularly because Betty is having their second child. The series was based on a true story about Candy, who was accused of killing her friend Betty Gore.

On December 12, 1978, while Betty was still pregnant with his second child, Allan Gore started having an affair with Candy. Until July 1979, not long after she gave birth, she was having an affair.

Main Love & Death cast: Looking at the characters and their career ahead

Elizabeth Olsen plays Candy Montgomery

Elizabeth Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, a Wylie, Texas housewife whose life goes downhill after an affair.

Originally from Sherman Oaks, California, she starred in Godzilla (2014), Wind River (2017), Ingrid Goes West (2017), His Three Daughters (2024), and Sorry for Your Loss (2018–2019).

Jesse Plemons plays Allan Gore

Candy Montgomery has an affair with church friend Allan Gore, by Jesse Plemons. The miniseries' tragedy revolves around Allan. Plemons played Todd Alquist in the final season of Breaking Bad (2012–2013) and its 2019 sequel, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

He was nominated for Emmys for his roles in Fargo (2015) and Black Mirror. Jesse was in The Master (2012), Bridge of Spies (2015), The Irishman (2019), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

Lily Rabe plays Betty Gore

Betty Gore, Candy Montgomery's friend, Allan's wife, is played by Lily Rabe. Rabe is best known for her roles in American Horror Story (2011–2021).

She appeared in All Good Things, Pawn Sacrifice, Vice, The Tender Bar, The Whispers, The Undoing, The Underground Railroad, and The First Lady.

Patrick Fugit plays Pat Montgomery

Patrick Fugit plays Candy's husband Pat Montgomery. His role examines his marriage during Candy's actions' pressures and crisis.

Fugit was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role as William Miller in Almost Famous (2000). He has since appeared in Spun (2002), White Oleander (2002), Saved! (2004), Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006), and We Bought a Zoo (2011).

He has some supporting roles in Gone Girl (2014) and First Man (2018).

Krysten Ritter as Sherry Cleckler

Candy Montgomery's confidant, Sherry Cleckler, is played by Krysten Ritter. Her character gives Candy perspective during the drama.

Ritter made her breakthrough as Jane Margolis on Breaking Bad (2009–2010), which she reprised in El Camino (2019).

She will reprise her role in Daredevil: Born Again (2026) after starring in Jessica Jones (2015–2019) and The Defenders (2017).

Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder

Tom Pelphrey takes on the role of Don Crowder, Candy Montgomery's attorney during her trial. Crowder's legal strategy and defense led to the miniseries’ latter half.

As Jonathan Randall on CBS's Guiding Light, Pelphrey won two Daytime Emmys. Mick Dante on As the World Turns, Kurt Bunker on Banshee, and Ward Meachum on Iron Fist are some of his other notable roles.

Joe Mankiewicz in David Fincher's Mank and Jason Derek Brown in American Murderer were his film roles.

Olivia Grace Applegate as Carol Crowder

Olivia Grace Applegate plays Carol Crowder, wife of Don Crowder, Candy Montgomery's defense attorney. Applegate is an actress and singer who has won awards.

She's been very successful lately; three of her projects, including Love & Death, rose to number one on streaming services in 2023.

Elizabeth Marvel as Jackie Ponder

Elizabeth Marvel plays Jackie Ponder, a marriage counselor who becomes involved in the lives of the key players. Marvel appears in political and crime dramas. Det. Nancy Parras on The District, Solicitor General Heather Dunbar on House of Cards, and President Elizabeth Keane on Homeland are her notable TV roles.

Marvel was seen in many films, including Burn After Reading, Synecdoche, New York, True Grit, and Lincoln.

Kira Pozehl as Elaine Williams

Kira Pozehl plays Elaine Williams, a character who is part of the network of friends and acquaintances in Wylie, Texas.

Born in Seward, Nebraska, her career includes appearances in the miniseries Love & Death (2023), American Crime (2015), and the science fiction, Lazer Team (2015).

Harper Heath as Alisa Gore

Harper Heath plays Alisa Gore, one of Allan and Betty Gore's children. Born in Dallas, Texas, in 2013, Harper Heath loved performing immediately. HBO's Love & Death was her first episode performance.

Her enthusiasm for acting grows as she enjoys working on the project. She's worked on her acting since joining Love & Death. Besides acting, Harper likes cheering, tumbling, and horseback riding.

Other cast members

Amelie Dallimore as Jenny Montgomery

Keir Gilchrist as Ron Adams

Sara Burke as Barbara Green

Richard C. Jones as Tom Cleckler

Liam Pileggi as Ian Montgomery

Kira Pozehl as Elaine Williams

Bonnie Gayle Sparks as Jo Ann Garlington

Sara Burke as Barbara Green

Jennifer Neala Page as Betty Huffhines

Aaron Jay Rome as Richard Garlington

Matthew Posey as Bob Pomeroy

Love & Death is available to stream on HBO Max.