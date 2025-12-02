Complete cast breakdown of Troll 2: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Netflix’s Troll 2 is a Norwegian movie that was released on December 1, 2025, and is directed by Roar Uthaug. The movie, which was distributed by Motion Blur, is one of the biggest film productions in the Nordic countries.
The central storyline and plot arc of the movie focuses on two dangerous trolls, who are deadly creatures, and end up coming to life and hunting down anything and anybody near them.
Their existence ends up threatening Nora, Captain Kris, Andreas, and Marion, and all four of them embark on a dangerous mission to save their Nordic land and its people.
Roar Uthaug also shared in a recent interview with Variety that his movie is heavily inspired by cult classic movies like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, and Armageddon. One of the main attractions of Troll 2 is its stellar cast and crew.
The three main protagonists of the movie, Nora, Captain Kris, and Andreas, are played by veteran actress Ine Marie Wilmann and actors Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen.
Troll 2 is the second sequel of the original Troll movie created by Roar Uthaug, which premiered in December 2022, and very soon, it became the most famous non-English language movie to ever be streamed on Netflix.
It also garnered 103 million views worldwide within one month of its premiere on the streaming platform. In Troll 2, the stellar cast returns to give an extremely memorable performance.
