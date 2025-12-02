Complete cast breakdown of Troll 2: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Actress Ine Marie Wilmann who plays Nora on Troll 2. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for EFP)

Netflix’s Troll 2 is a Norwegian movie that was released on December 1, 2025, and is directed by Roar Uthaug. The movie, which was distributed by Motion Blur, is one of the biggest film productions in the Nordic countries.

The central storyline and plot arc of the movie focuses on two dangerous trolls, who are deadly creatures, and end up coming to life and hunting down anything and anybody near them.

Their existence ends up threatening Nora, Captain Kris, Andreas, and Marion, and all four of them embark on a dangerous mission to save their Nordic land and its people.

Roar Uthaug also shared in a recent interview with Variety that his movie is heavily inspired by cult classic movies like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, and Armageddon. One of the main attractions of Troll 2 is its stellar cast and crew.

The three main protagonists of the movie, Nora, Captain Kris, and Andreas, are played by veteran actress Ine Marie Wilmann and actors Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen.

Troll 2 is the second sequel of the original Troll movie created by Roar Uthaug, which premiered in December 2022, and very soon, it became the most famous non-English language movie to ever be streamed on Netflix.

It also garnered 103 million views worldwide within one month of its premiere on the streaming platform. In Troll 2, the stellar cast returns to give an extremely memorable performance.

Details on the entire cast and crew of Roar Uthaug’s Troll 2, which premiered on Netflix on December 1, 2025

The main cast and crew members of Troll 2 all gave intense performances.

Actress Ine Marie Wilmann plays the role of one of the main protagonists, Nora Tidemann. She also played Nora’s role in the first Troll movie in 2022 and returns for the second instalment. She is a Norwegian actress who has previously acted in films like War Sailor, Homesick, and Sonja, and also in television shows like Størst av alt, Det tredje øyet, and Zombie-Lars.

Veteran Norwegian actor Mads Sjøgård Pettersen plays the character of Captain Kristoff Kris Holm in Troll 2. He has previously been a part of several films and TV shows. His filmography includes Home for Christmas, Occupied, Nobel, Lykkeland, Amundsen, and Eddie the Eagle, to name a few.

Actor Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen plays the role of Andreas Isaksen, and he has also been a part of the previous 2022 Troll movie. He is known to the viewers and audience for his previous performances in movies like the MILF of Norway, Kill Buljo 2, Cold Prey III, and The Bambi Effect, among many.

Actress Sara Khorami plays Marion in Troll 2 and is known for her roles in Witch Hunt, Post Mortem, What Will People Say, Made in Oslo, and Nothing to Laugh About.

