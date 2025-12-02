Will there be Troll 3? Possibilities explored

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image CBS)

Troll 2 released on Netflix in November 2024, and soon after, fans started asking if a third film is coming. Netflix has not announced Troll 3 yet, but viewers are hopeful because the ending of Troll 2 leaves a clear opening for the story to continue.

The first film arrived in December 2022 and became a major global hit, which encouraged Netflix to move ahead with the second part.

Since both films did well on the platform, questions about the future of the series are natural.

In Troll 2, the story picks up after the events of the first movie. The trolls are believed to be gone, and humans assume the threat has ended.

But the film’s final moments reveal that the troll world is not over at all. Once the main story ends, a short post-credit scene shows Professor Moller speaking into a secure line.

He tells a general that the “specimen” he saved has grown. The camera then shows a small troll inside a glass box.

This scene suggests that a piece of troll DNA survived the destruction of the Mega Troll, creating a new troll baby.

This quiet tease has fueled talk about a possible third chapter.

Netflix has stayed silent, and no official plans for Troll 3 have been shared publicly, but such a scene is usually added only when the filmmakers want to keep the door open.

Fans also point out that the surviving troll, named Beautiful, is still living with humans at the end. That situation could change quickly if new threats appear.

Director Roar Uthaug’s past comments have also raised hopes.

In interviews with GamesRadar+ and TechRadar, he said he did not plan a sequel at first, but ideas came to him during editing. He later confirmed that he has thoughts for another movie. His interest, along with the open ending, is why many believe Troll 3 could still happen.

How Does Troll 2 Set Up Troll 3?

Even though Netflix has not confirmed the third film, the post-credit scene gives writers several paths to explore.

The survival of a troll specimen means the troll story is far from over. The creature inside the glass box is not linked to the Mountain King, which lets the team introduce new lore.

This new troll could grow into a major force, or possibly meet other hidden trolls who escaped the events of the earlier films.

Since the trolls in this world come from old myths, it makes sense that more groups might exist beyond the ones seen so far.

Beautiful, the son of the Mountain King shown in Troll 2, is another key part of future possibilities. He has been living safely with humans, but this peace can break at any moment.

A new troll presence could disrupt the balance, or humans might start hunting trolls again if the specimen becomes dangerous. This soft, slow tension is exactly what can lead into a third movie.

The writers now have two troll storylines to build from: the newborn troll and Beautiful’s fragile life above ground.

Roar Uthaug’s comments also support this direction.

He has repeatedly said he loves working with troll characters and believes the “Trollverse” has many untold stories.

Since both films performed strongly on Netflix, the platform may consider another sequel if the scripts line up well.

Viewers have also shown steady interest, making the franchise valuable for streaming.

For now, fans can only wait, but nothing in the ending of Troll 2 closes the chapter.

If anything, the door is wide open.

Stay tuned for more updates.