What time does Troll 2 drop on Netflix? Release timings for all regions, where to watch and more

Troll 2 lands on Netflix on Monday, December 1, 2025, following the platform’s standard global same-moment pattern. In practice, Troll 2 begins streaming at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which converts to early morning on the U.S. East Coast, mid-morning in the U.K., afternoon in India and evening across parts of Asia-Pacific. The sequel brings back Nora, Andreas and Major Kris as a new troll wakes and tears across Norway.

Director Roar Uthaug returns with writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud, expanding the franchise’s folklore and large-scale action.

What time does Troll 2 drop on Netflix? Global release timings

In the U.S., Troll 2 releases Monday, December 1, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT, in line with Netflix’s typical launch window for originals. Here is the table for global time zones.

Region Time zone Local release date Local time Day Los Angeles, USA Pacific Time (PT) December 1, 2025 12:00 AM Monday New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) December 1, 2025 3:00 AM Monday London, UK Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) December 1, 2025 8:00 AM Monday Berlin, Germany Central European Time (CET) December 1, 2025 9:00 AM Monday New Delhi, India India Standard Time (IST) December 1, 2025 1:30 PM Monday Tokyo, Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) December 1, 2025 5:00 PM Monday

Where to watch Troll 2 and Netflix prices right now

Troll 2 streams exclusively on Netflix across all supported devices, including web, mobile apps, smart TVs, streaming sticks, and game consoles. Netflix currently lists three core consumer options in the U.S.: Standard with ads at $7.99 per month, Standard at $17.99 per month and Premium at $24.99 per month.

Feature differences include resolution, simultaneous streams, and the presence of ads on the Standard with the ads tier. Pricing is subject to local taxes and can change by country.

Troll 2 plot, cast and production details

Building on Troll, the sequel introduces a fresh threat. When a dangerous new troll wakes and goes on a rampage through Norway, paleontology professor Nora Tidemann, political advisor Andreas Isaksen, and former army captain, now major, Kristoffer Holm return for their most perilous mission. The armed forces arrive better prepared, including UV-light equipment designed to counter the creatures’ vulnerabilities, but the clock is running as the path of destruction widens.

Troll 2 features Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora, Kim Falck as Andreas and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Kris, with Sara Khorami joining as Marion. Supporting roles include returning and new characters from the scientific and military teams viewers met in the first film.

The film is directed by Roar Uthaug, written by Espen Aukan, and produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud for Motion Blur. Production took place in Norway, with additional work in Budapest, reflecting the sequel’s larger footprint and the controlled stage requirements for complex action sequences. As per the GamesRadar report dated November 28, 2025, Roar Uthaug said,

“I hadn’t planned [to do] a sequel....During the editing of the first one, ideas started coming to me on how to continue this saga, and also broaden it and expand on it.”

That context tracks with the team’s decision to increase the creature count and raise the operational stakes for the human characters. Uthaug remarked,

“We wanted to make the troll feel very different than the troll in the first movie....We knew we wanted to have him be more of a predator, so we looked at wolves and other predatory animals.”

This signals a clearer contrast between the misunderstood figure in the first film and the new adversary in Troll 2. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated November 19, 2025, Uthaug stated,

“With the sequel, we are aiming high - expanding the scope, deepening the story, and creating a troll-sized spectacle like you’ve never seen before. I cannot wait for fans to experience the adventure we have in store.”

Producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud added that they feel they have created “an even better, bigger, funnier and more adventurous” film, underscoring the intent to deliver a broader canvas without losing the franchise’s folklore roots.

Newcomers can start with Troll 2, but will catch more details by watching Troll. The original centers on a railway project that awakens an ancient troll in the Dovre Mountains, drawing Nora into a government response that blends science, myth and national infrastructure under threat. The sequel references that history while pushing the action into new locations and escalating the military and scientific response.

Viewers can expect expanded geography, faster deployments and creature sequences designed around different troll behaviors. Marketing teases a troll-versus-troll confrontation and set pieces that move from mountain corridors to civilian hotspots. The core trio’s dynamic remains the emotional anchor while the tactical playbook adapts to the new enemy. This balances continuity for returning viewers with clear stakes for first-timers discovering Troll 2.

Stay tuned for more updates.