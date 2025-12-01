"This is awesome" : Meri gets ready to enjoy her time in Las Vegas in Sister Wives season 20 episode 10

Meri Brown (Image Via Instagram@therealmeribrown)

Meri Brown is having the time of her life in Las Vegas in the latest episode of Sister Wives.

She was accompanied by her friend Amber and was ready to enjoy Sin City.

During the episode Meri talked about finding love again and how she is not ready for another polygamist relationship anymore.

Meri Brown was Kody’s first wife, and the duo got married in the early 90s.

Three years after their marriage, Janelle joined the family, followed by Christine.

Season 1 of Sister Wives featured Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, and their marriage.

Meri and Kody announced the end of their relationship on social media in 2023.

During the episode she was seen enjoying herself with her friend Amber.

Meri shared in her confessional:

“Amber and I got to Vegas. We have got a little charcuterie, a little wine, and our favourite things. So, good conversation, good friend.This is awesome.”

Sister Wives season 20 episode 10: Meri talks about finding a soulmate in Las Vegas

The episode took viewers to Las Vegas where Meri is enjoying a hotel room with her roommate Amber.

The duo opened wine and were about to get ready to explore Vegas together.

They both raise their glass to “finding soulmates.”

The duo drank to the sentiment but also remarked that they don’t need to find a soulmate tonight.

Meri stated:

“We all need to find our soulmates. And it does not have to be happen tonight. It is whenever. Finding our soulmates but sometime soon. Because it is freaking me out, and I am tired of waiting.”

As they laugh it all, Meri admits in her confessional:

“ I don’t look at myself as being incomplete if I don’t have a partner. My partner would just add to the amazingness that I already am.”

While getting ready, Amber questions Meri about the possibility of liking a guy named Kody.

Meri is not very enthusiastic at the prospect and stated:

“What?”

When Amber repeated her question and asked, “How did she feel about that?”

Meri admitted:

“I basically rolled my eyes at you and looked away. There are a few names that I think, i would just pass on. That is one of them.”

She then shared other names that also would not make it to her list for soulmate.

Meri remarked:

“Christine’s husband, David. I feel that would be really weird. You know what I mean.”

She then clarified in her confessional interview that “she is happy” for Christine to have “a David”.

Brown stated that it is that very reason why she does not want a “David” for herself.

Amber then broached the subject of polygamy and asked her opinion if her future partner wants to try it.

Meri expresses her disinterest and states:

“No, I am not interested in Polygamy. I have done that, and I don’t want to do it.”

When Amber probes again and asks if she realizes that the man she is with has other wives, what would she do?

To that, Meri reinforced her belief, saying that she will not be with a polygamist.

In her confessional interview, Meri shared:

“I have had men kind of joke about like, ‘Oh, I gotta bunch of women’ No, not interested in you.

She further continued:

“I did not choose polygamy for s*x or the lack thereof, either way. But in all seriousness, I choose it for a purpose. There is a religious background, fully invested in Kody and my sister wives and our family. Like there is a purpose to it. I don’t believe that anymore. Maybe I will get to heaven and find out that I was wrong, or maybe I will not get to heaven at all. I don’t even know. But this is not something I believe in and subscribe to anymore.”

Meri then shared that she wants somebody who cheers her in all her endeavors.

