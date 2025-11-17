Sister Wives stars Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri steer clear of each other in Coyote Pass land sale standoff

Meri, Janelle, Robyn and Christine from Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives season 20's latest episode premiered on November 16, 2025, and saw Kody Brown, his wife Robyn, and his former Sister Wives costar Meri and Janelle reaching the Coyote Pass.

The air felt heavier than the cold, windy weather as the family prepared for another tense meeting. Meri and Janeller were cold and sat in the car waiting for Robyn and Kody, while Robyn felt that they didn't want to interact as she saw them inside the car.

Sister Wives saw a family standoff at the Coyote Pass property

The scene begins with Mary reaching the Coyote Pass property in the latest episode of Sister Wives on TLC. She finds Janelle already waiting outside her car as she explains in a confessional:

"So today we're all meeting out at the property. The real estate agent is coming. Cody and Robin will be there. Janel is going to be there. I'm going to be there. Don't know what's going to happen other than that."

As she walked up, Christine greeted her simply, with Meri positively responding to her. Janelle started expressing herself, stating that she was glad about the property finally getting sold.

She further reflected on how hard she and Meri had fought to get Cody to make decisions instead of him just thinking that he is entitled to do anything, as she said in a confessional:

"I think if I hadn't been fighting for it and then Mary hadn't been fighting for it, I think we'd still be sitting here It was like with Cody Brown thinking that someday he could just sell and take what he was entitled to and we would get whatever."

Janel further noted that the sacrifice and persistence were worth it, as it led them to get some financial support, saving them.

"I’m really glad we made the investment. It ended up to be an investment that saved us. You and I, at least, we got a piece… a little bit. A little bit of the piece of the financial picture."

While Mary admitted that she and Janelle were never really good friends but she appreciated her to be an ally in her fight with Kody for their part in the property, which gave some relief that she is fighting the same one as she is.

The weather was cold and windy while Robyn and Kody had not yet arrived, so, Janelle considered sitting inside the car waiting for them.

Meri also agreed with the women going back into their cars.

When Cody and Robin finally arrived in their car, they saw Meri and Janelle inside the car, and Robin instantly felt iced out, assuming that the women didn't want to meet them, as she remarked,

Cody and I just pulled up, and Mary and Janel are sitting in their cars, and I'm like, Okay. It was a message. Message was, you don't need to interact.

Meanwhile, Janelle sat in her own emotional fog, getting nervous and panicky, wanting to go back to her home without meeting them, stating nervously:

"I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if we're waiting for something. I just want to go home. I want to go back to my hotel and get on some sweats and sit and watch TV or whatever. Just something."

Mary joked to her, saying if she is having a prayer and she herself then starts praying to god for peace as she was going to meet their exes.

Cody watched the scene from his car with a pinch of discomfort, noting that nobody was coming out of their cars, explaining further that he was waiting for the real estate agent to arrive because, in his words,

"We wouldn’t naturally want to meet with Mary and Janel on Coyote Pass after all we’ve been through."

Talking about Meri, Kody said that he was talking to her through lawyers for months now, and he has never been able to understand what he was going to get, ever.

Janelle, however, summed it up perfectly at the end, concluding:

"It’s a standoff, I guess. It’s a standoff at the Coyote Pass final showdown or something. I don’t know."

Stay tuned for more updates.