"Everything went well": Sister Wives star Janelle opens up about Maddie giving birth to Emilia

Janelle Brown of "Sister Wives" (Image Via Getty)

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is celebrating another happy family moment as her daughter Maddie Brush has given birth to a baby girl named Emilia.

Janelle shared the full story and said she was relieved that “everything went well.”

She said she felt grateful to be by Maddie’s side once again, just like she was during the births of her older grandchildren.

Janelle explained that Maddie had been going through “start-stop labor” for more than a week.

She mentioned that the same thing occurs with all of Maddie’s infants.

Janelle reported that Maddie informed her in the early morning that the labor was in full swing.

Janelle started getting ready and by 8 a.m. they were at the hospital.

Only two hours later, baby Emilia arrived.

She remarked that the delivery was very quick once they got there.

Maddie and Caleb, her husband, were very happy and tearful when they got to see their daughter.

Janelle informed that the midwives were very supportive, quiet, and very gentle throughout the entire thing.

Also, Maddie’s physician came after the delivery to see the new mom.

Janelle expressed that baby Emilia’s birth was already a very special moment for her, calling it ‘the coolest.

In case you are a follower of Sister Wives, you must be aware that Janelle is always very close to her children and grandchildren.

She has revealed major events of their lives on the long-running TLC show.

The birth of Emilia is an addition to the family saga as they continue to evolve and expand.

Janelle expressed her feelings of gratitude for being present at the childbirths of all her grandchildren so far and she considers them a common blessing.

Janelle’s journey on Sister Wives and her close bond with Maddie

Janelle Brown has been part of Sister Wives since 2010, when TLC began following the Brown family and their everyday lives.

Over the years, viewers have watched Janelle raise her six kids and later grow into her role as a grandmother.

Maddie, her oldest daughter, has had her family moments shown on the series as well, giving fans a look into her life with her husband Caleb and their children.

Maddie’s first baby, Axel, was born at home in Janelle’s bedroom while the family was still living together.

Her second child, Evie, was born at a birthing center in North Carolina.

Janelle was present for both births and has said many times that she loved being part of those moments.

Now, with Emilia’s birth, Janelle has been at all three of her daughter’s deliveries.

She mentioned that every single one is different but at the same time equally precious.

The Brown family has experienced several major transformations recently.

Janelle and Kody Brown's split in 2022 was the beginning of the show's focus on each individual's coping with the change and the new arrangements.

Nonetheless, Janelle has remained constant in prioritizing her kids and grandkids.

She frequently posts on social media regarding her activities, the work she does, and the children, and the audience is thankful for her direct and simple style of communication.

In Sister Wives, Maddie and Caleb's family has gradually disconnected from the main household, yet Janelle has remained and always been around, visiting often and spending time with all the grandkids.

She has said she and Christine Brown now act as “co-grandparents,” and they enjoy watching the younger generation grow.

With baby Emilia now part of the family, another bright moment has been added to the Brown family’s story.

The new season of Sister Wives continues to follow the family’s changes, and Janelle’s joyful update brings a warm moment to fans who have watched the family for more than a decade.

Stay tuned for more updates.