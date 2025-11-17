"We're shaving it right now": Sister Wives' Kody Brown buzzes off his mustache to earn more kisses from Robyn

Kody Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives star Kody Brown shaves his moustache after his wife, Robyn, promises to kiss him more if he does that.

In the November 16, 2025, episode of Sister Wives, titled Making Out Like Teenagers, Robyn complained about Kody’s facial hair, pointing out that it hurt her whenever she tried to be affectionate with him.

Kody considered her complaint and decided to shave it off after Robyn assured him he would get more kisses if he followed through.



“We’re shaving it right now,” Kody declared.



That said, Kody picked up his razor and trimmed his mustache off. As a result, he was only left with his goatee on his chin.

Robyn appreciated her husband’s new look, after which the Sister Wives cameras caught the couple having an intimate moment.

While Robyn expressed her disapproval of facial hair, Kody’s former wives – Christine and Meri – spoke in favor of men keeping beards and mustaches.

According to them, it made men more attractive.

“He looks good”: Sister Wives star Robyn approves of Kody’s new appearance







The November 16 episode of Sister Wives saw Robyn ranting about Kody’s mustache and his beard. She explained that they made the process of kissing him quite “painful.”

As soon as Kody heard that, he jumped in to make the necessary changes. However, to feel motivated to make such a drastic move, he sought reassurance, so he asked:



“Would I get kissed more if it was gone?”



Robyn answered positively, which excited Kody even more.

In a separate interview with the Sister Wives cameras, she added that kissing Kody with all his facial hair felt like kissing “one of those vegetable scrubbers from your kitchen sink.”



“I get poked all the time. It’s so uncomfortable,” she expressed.



In the meantime, Kody declared that he “got to get rid of this beard,” so he could get what he wanted.

After Robyn promised that they would “make out like teenagers,” Kody got to work. As soon as he trimmed his mustache off and showed the new look to Robyn, she said:



“Oh, look at that jawline. I haven’t seen that in a while. I think he looks younger. He looks good.”



With that, the Sister Wives cameras captured the couple having an affectionate moment in the bathroom, with Kody exclaiming, “Kisses for Kody!”

While Robyn liked Kody’s new look, his former wives felt otherwise. Christine Brown, whom Kody married in 1994 and split from in 2021, opined that kissing a man without a mustache was like “eating an egg without salt.”

Christine is now married to David Woolley, whose appearance is the contrary of Kody’s. As for Meri, whom Kody married in 1990 and separated from in 2022, she believed men with facial hair were “attractive.”

However, Janelle remained indifferent to the change in appearance.



“I know I don’t want too much, I’m not really into the full beard or whatever, but I think it just depends on the individual,” she said.



While Sister Wives star Kody shaved his mustache without a second thought, he was not so flexible when it came to his hair.

In a December episode from season 19, Kody spoke about the effort he put into looking after his hair, saying:



“Everybody always wants to give me cr*p about my hair, but I have to do a lot of work to take care of this hair.”



He explained that he had to properly dry his curls and wear a hairnet to get the locks he preferred. Kody joked that his brothers were jealous of him, since they had bald heads.

Stay tuned for more updates.