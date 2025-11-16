"Why are you trying to silence me?": Sister Wives' Meri on being asked to sign a "confidentiality agreement" amid Coyote Pass property sale

Kody Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives season 20 aired a new sneak peek on November 14, 2025, featuring Meri Brown opening up about being pressured to sign a confidentiality agreement amid the sale of the Coyote Pass property.

According to the official synopsis of episode 8, airing on November 16, “Coyote Pass has finally sold.” However, per the preview, the process to get to that point was not easy, especially for Meri, who was pushed into a difficult situation.

While speaking to the TLC cameras, she said:



“He’s [Kody’s] putting the whole f**king thing on me that I slowed it down, that I’m the problem. But it had to do with the fact that they were trying to get me to sign a confidentiality agreement that I was not willing to agree to. Why do you want me to sign a confidentiality agreement? Why are you trying to silence me?”



The clip suggested that apart from the tension between Kody and his former ex-wives, there was more that impacted the Coyote Pass land sale.

The Browns bought the piece of land in 2018 with plans of turning it into a place suitable for their plural family.

However, things fell apart after Christine, Janelle, and Meri parted ways with Kody. The conflict surrounding the property remains a subject on the show, but in April 2025, PEOPLE confirmed that it had been sold for $1.5 million.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown becomes emotional after being asked to sign an NDA







Episode 8 of Sister Wives season 20 will showcase everything that happened when Kody and his former wives tried to sell the Coyote Pass property, including the conflict between Meri and the rest.

The official synopsis of the upcoming segment, titled Making Out Like Teenagers, reads:



“Coyote Pass has finally sold and it's the final chapter in the family's breakup; Kody, Robyn, Janelle and Meri anxiously prepare to meet on the land to close out the deal; in North Carolina, Maddie has her baby girl.”



The clip began with Meri saying that Kody had been blaming her for slowing down the sale, when it was actually because she refused to sign a confidentiality agreement.

It left Meri wondering why he was trying to silence her.

In a separate confessional, Sister Wives star and former polygamist, Kody, explained that Janelle was worried about “losing the buyer” after they accepted their offer.

According to Kody, Janelle pushed him to either “comply completely” with Meri’s conditions or “force the sale.”



“I got in this sale, where I was like, backdoor deal almost with Janelle, like, ‘Hey, we’ll just sell it off from under these other two. ‘Cause Robyn was like, ‘We’re not going to mess them over,’” Kody recalled.



After Kody revealed that he even considered acting behind Meri and Robyn’s backs, he opined that the reason he could not go through with that plan was that he was a “terrible polygamist.”

The TLC star noted that he could never raise his voice at his wives and ask them to “shut up,” which was why he had to listen and consider everyone’s opinions.

After Kody disclosed the current state of affairs to his sole wife, Robyn, he realized she was not pleased with whatever he said.

According to him, Robyn was surprised he would even consider not entertaining his former wives’ conditions.



“I was like, ‘This is bulls**t. No, I’m not going anywhere. I’m not doing nothing, I’m not selling this land until everything is perfectly fair, and we do this the right way. Sorry.’ I’ll be the big, fat rock in the way,” Robyn said.



Upon hearing Robyn’s stance, Kody realized that he had to be the “better man” and change his plans.

In a separate interview, the director asked Meri if she would be able to speak about it had she signed the confidentiality agreement.



“No,” Meri said as she broke down in tears.



The Sister Wives star was upset that she had to go through such a situation, leaving her wondering if the people she was dealing with were even “human.”

Stay tuned for more updates.