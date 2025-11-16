When will Physical: Asia episodes 10-12 come out? Release date and what to expect

Team Australia from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Physical: Asia, the international spin-off of Physical: 100, has now entered the last phase of the competition.

For three consecutive weeks the Netflix show ranked globally, and in the coming week it will come to an end.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Netflix will release episodes 10 to 12 of Physical: Asia at 3 am EST or 12 am PST.

After a long series of competition, on November 18 the winning country will take home the grand prize of ₩1 billion or roughly $700,000.

Eight countries and an astounding 48 athletes from diverse fields participated in the contest with national pride and personal achievements on the line.

Following multiple eliminations, the competition has been narrowed down to half its original size. In episodes 10 to 12, the four remaining countries will battle it out for a shot at taking home the winner’s title.

The four countries still in the race to the finish line are:



Australia



Japan



Mongolia



Korea



While each of the four teams has put in their all to reach the last leg of the contest, only one will leave victorious.

Physical: Asia episodes 10 to 12: Release date and timings







Netflix’s Physical: Asia released episodes in sets of two to four episodes. Part 1 consisted of the first four episodes and was released on October 28.

Then came Part 2, which released two more episodes on November 4.

The latest batch is Part 3, in which three new episodes were released on November 11, 2025.

Part 4, which will include the finale – the segment fans have been waiting for – will come out on November 18.

In the United States, Netflix will release the last three episodes at 12 am PST and 3 am EST.

In South Korea, the ultimate batch of Physical: Asia episodes will drop at 5 pm KST (Korean Standard Time).

Some of the other release timings include:



1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)



8 am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)



7 pm AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time)



4 pm PHT (Philippine Time)



5 pm JST (Japan Standard Time)



5 am in Brazil



What to expect from the last segment of Physical: Asia?

Episode 9 ended on a cliffhanger, where three teams – Australia, Mongolia, and Korea – entered the Death Match to fight to keep their spots in the competition.

The challenge includes pushing a 1,200-kg pillar for 100 laps. Whichever team fails to outlast and overcome the hurdle will be sent packing.

Meanwhile, Team Japan had already entered Quest 5 by winning the first round of Quest 4.

The upcoming episodes will showcase the three teams in danger, giving the elimination task their all in hopes of defeating their opponents.

After the elimination, fans can expect to see the top three countries battle it out in Quest 5, which will likely include a variety of challenging tasks as well as Death Matches.

As of now, Team Korea appears to be in a favorable position, having played strategically and reserved their strongest players for the Death Match, unlike Team Australia, which utilized theirs in the battle rope relay.

However, given the unpredictable nature of the game, which can swing in any direction based on the athletes’ physical and mental states at that time, it is difficult to pin one team above the other.

Fan-favorites and renowned athletes, including Korea’s Amotti, Australia’s Robert Whittaker, Mongolia’s Orkhonbayar, and more, are all at risk of being sent home.

Fans will now have to wait until November 18 to see which teams advance and who becomes the winner of Physical: Asia.

Stay tuned for more updates.