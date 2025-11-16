Tulsa King season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Did Ray plan an attack on Dwight?

Image via Instagram/tulsaking

Tulsa King season 3 episode 9 picks up right after the explosive events of the previous episode, where Dexter’s planted bomb was placed at the hotel hosting Thresher’s fundraising event. Tyson, who learned about it, informed Dwight, and he and Musso’s team helped people evacuate from the hotel right before the explosion. Dexter, whom Dwight hired to kill Jeremiah, switched sides, and the same bomb meant for Jeremiah was used against Dwight in the previous episode of Tulsa King.

Manfredi, who sensed Dexter’s plan, managed to capture Deacon and made him confess to all his criminal and terrorist activities, completely ruining Musso’s plan. Musso wanted to arrest Dexter himself, but Dwight outsmarted him by getting Dexter to confess directly to him instead. This gave Dwight the upper hand and allowed him to push back against Musso’s orders, which were forcing Dwight to work under the guise of federal authority.

Also, Dwight, who had locked Deacon in a coffin, is now believed to be dead. Dexter Deacon’s story ends very quickly and abruptly, even though he was first shown as one of the most dangerous criminals Dwight had ever faced. With his chapter closed, Musso just needs the confession recorded by Dwight, whereas Dwight has his own demands in exchange.

Tulsa King season 3 episode 9 opens with Ray hiring a new assassin, Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson), to kill Dwight, whereas Dwight’s sister gets kidnapped by the end of the episode, leaving things messed up for Dwight once again.

Russell Lee Washington Jr. was hired by Ray in the Tulsa King season 3 episode 9

In earlier episodes of Tulsa King season 3, Dwight and Ray had agreed to work together for a while, with Ray taking profits from Montague Distillers in New York. But Ray was never satisfied with that offer and secretly wanted to take over the entire liquor business. The episode begins with Russell entering a hotel dressed as an electrician. He kills someone there on Ray’s orders. Russell owes Ray money, so he has been doing whatever Ray tells him to do. Now Ray offers him a final way out: if Russell kills Dwight, his debt will be cleared and he will be free.

At first, Lee refuses to kill Dwight, but eventually, he has no choice but to travel to Tulsa. At the Bread 2 Buck Saloon, Russell meets Manfredi. We learn that Russell and Dwight were friends during Dwight’s years in prison, which explains why Russell didn’t want to kill him.

Russell now faces a difficult choice: kill a friend to earn his freedom. When Dwight asks why he’s in Tulsa, Russell lies, but Dwight quickly figures out the truth. Dwight asks him directly, and Russell finally admits that Ray hired him to kill him. Russell warns Dwight that Ray is dangerous and hints that he still poses a threat. Their conversation ends with Dwight inviting Russell to dinner, which Russell politely refuses.

Upon learning that the task of killing Dwight has not been done yet, Ray sends in another assassin, this time not just to kill Dwight but also Russell (as he refused to do his job). Once Goodie alerts the crew about the threat to their boss, they quickly discover that a second hitman—someone other than Russell—has also arrived in Tulsa.

The hitman is staying at a hotel nearby in Tulsa, who is assigned to kill Dwight Manfredi and Russell Lee Washington Jr. Upon learning this, both head to the hotel to knock him down, but soon they realize that there’s not just one, but two hitmen sent by Ray. They smoothly kill them both and save themselves from the threat for the time being. Vince, whom Ray also sent in to make sure the task of killing them is completed, is shocked to see both of his men lying dead in rooms.

Jeremiah plans another revenge plan in Tulsa King season 3 episode 9

Also, another subplot shows Tyson’s involvement in earning money through drug-filled rave parties. He even asks Bodhi to connect him with people who make ecstasy, perilous people involved in drug supply. Tyson and Spencer start selling drugs at different parties and events, and this storyline may soon create more trouble for Dwight and his business.

Currently, Dwight’s liquor business is booming in Tulsa. Musso still hasn’t received Dexter’s confession recording, but Dwight has already asked for a federal liquor license in return. Everything seems to be falling into place for him until Jeremiah Dumire creates another problem.

Jeremiah is frustrated because his liquor business cannot compete with Dwight’s. Every store prefers Dwight’s bourbon over his. So he plans another way to bring Dwight down. This time, he goes after someone Dwight really cares about—his sister, Joanne.

Nothing is working in the Dumires’ favor: Sackrider switched sides, Dwight got his ban lifted, Dexter is gone, the bomb attempt failed, and now Dwight is getting a federal liquor license.

By the end of Tulsa King season 3 episode 9, Joanne is kidnapped. The stage is set for the finale, and fans are ready for the showdown between Dwight and Jeremiah. Will Dwight be able to save Joanne and protect Montague Distilleries, or something completely unexpected is about to happen?