Landman season 2 episode 1 ending explained: Who died in Tommy’s family?

Landman, the gritty Paramount+ drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and co-creator Christian Wallace, launched its second season on November 16, 2025, plunging viewers back into the unforgiving Permian Basin oil wars.

Episode 1, titled "Death and a Sunset," runs 50 minutes, setting a tone of uneasy transitions from boardroom to family fractures. The gut-wrenching ending reveals a death in Tommy's family via a phone call. Tommy’s mother, Dorothy Norris, passed away.

The show features Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a weathered crisis manager for M-Tex Oil, who brokers high-stakes leases while dodging cartel incursions and personal demons. Demi Moore is Cami Miller, the widowed CEO stepping into her late husband Monty Miller's (Jon Hamm, killed off in Season 1) volatile empire and Jacob Lofland is Tommy's driven son Cooper.

Ali Larter is his spendthrift ex-wife Angela, now circling reconciliation; Michelle Randolph is their sharp-tongued daughter Ainsley; and Sam Elliott is T.L. Thomas, a shadowy rancher tied to Tommy's buried past, probably his father.

At its core, the series charts the Norris clan's survival amid M-Tex's post-Monty shakeup—corporate power grabs, rig-site perils, and domestic blowups fueled by oil-fueled wealth. Sheridan weaves in real-world grit: fracking hazards, land disputes, and boomtown fallout, all without sugarcoating the human cost.

Landman season 2 episode 1 ending explained: Cami's rage, a sunset call and a death

Episode 1 opens with Tommy in full curmudgeon mode, scowling over his morning coffee as he gripes about breakfast being "capitalist propaganda pushed by companies that only make breakfast food." It's Thornton at his wry best, philosophical barbs masking the grind of another dawn in the oil patch.

Tension ramps up at M-Tex headquarters, where Monty's $400 million gas field lease teeters without his iron fist. Tommy clashes with exec Danny, who invokes a change in control clause to dodge reporting to Cami. Tommy's shutdown is pure landman steel, buying time but underscoring the void Monty left.

Cami's arc ignites at a partner's luncheon, the air thick with snide whispers branding her Monty's "arm candy." In a raw bathroom pep talk to her reflection, she steels for battle, then drops a speech that guts the room. It's a direct shot at sceptics like Lexi and Stormy, yanking their sponsors back to duty and derailing their summer escapes. Tommy later tips his hat but cautions her on Monty's lingering debts, a ticking bomb under her throne.

On the rigs, Cooper savors a breakthrough. After farewelling girlfriend Ariana and her brother Miguel, he helms a drill that strikes gold: 6,200 barrels daily, projecting $10 million annually. The crew's roar drowns the hissing valve, but Ariana's smile fades—she spots rivals eyeing their turf.

Back at home, Ainsley scores a university walk-on despite lacklustre grades, greased by the Norris pull; Tommy flies in to celebrate. But dinner implodes over Angela's $2,800 truffle pasta splurge. Tommy snaps about her "fancy bullshit". Ainsley bolts out in her uniform, and Cooper bails early. The pair's post-fight makeup turns heated, a fragile truce in their feral bond.

The episode's emotional core simmers in parallel vignettes, building to a reveal that cracks Tommy's armor. Cut to Prairie View assisted living, where 80-something T.L. Thomas, Elliott's gravel-voiced enigma, defies staff on his porch, fixated on the Permian sunset. Aide Denise nags him inside for supper; he erupts in a wheelchair-bound tantrum, bellowing about stolen routines.

As dusk fades, Hank drops the hammer before escorting him in: a call from Amarillo's Memory Care confirms Dorothy's passing in her sleep. Thomas slumps, tears carving tracks down his weathered face. Hank consoles him while barely registering as Thomas chokes up. His grief is raw and unfiltered.

This intercuts the Norris home, where Tommy and Angela's reconciliation heats up in tangled sheets. His phone buzzes, and the voice on the other end delivers the tragic news: Dorothy, his mother, is gone. No fanfare, no swelling score, just Thornton's face hardening, eyes distant as the weight lands.

Dorothy's death isn't mere plot fodder; it's the episode's thematic spine, exposing Tommy's guarded fractures. Season 1 flashbacks sketched his lone-wolf rise, but this ties loose ends: Dorothy as the bridge to T.L., likely Tommy's estranged father, given the shared loss and 11-year age gap between Elliott and Thornton.

Their rift screams old wounds—botched deals, inherited debts, or bloodier betrayals in the basin's brutal history. Tommy's stoic swallow hints at buried fury, mirroring T.L.'s hellish jest. Tommy's pull toward T.L.'s dementia-shadowed decline could sideline him from Cami's board wars or Angela's relocation schemes, straining their fresh thaw. Cooper's rig euphoria risks souring with safety audits, channelling Season 1's blasts.

What to expect from episode 2 of Landman season 2

Episode 2, titled "Sins of the Father", drops on November 23, 2025. It will look at a funeral and a Norris-Thomas collision primed for ugly truths. Expect awkward eulogies, T.L.'s potential house move igniting Tommy-Angela clashes, and Cami quashing debt leaks amid cartel tremors from Galino's fragile pact.

Watch Landman Season 2 exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes drop every Sunday at 3 am ET / 12 am PT.

