How many episodes are there in Landman Season 2? Episode count and more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton attend the Landman S2 Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Landman season 2 returns to Paramount+ with even higher stakes, diving deeper into the gritty, high-pressure world of the Texas oil industry. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the upcoming season of the show will debut in the United States on November 16, 2025, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

In Landman season 2, as oil gushes from the ground, long-buried secrets will begin to surface, pushing Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) dangerously close to his breaking point. With increasing pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore) and the haunting weight of his family’s past, Tommy’s world grows more volatile by the day. Life in West Texas offers no heroes—only survivors. As tensions rise, it becomes clear that something, or someone, will eventually reach their breaking point, shattering the fragile balance that holds everything together.

Filming for Landman season 2 took place across various locations in North Texas and Oklahoma. Key sites included downtown Fort Worth, the campus of Texas Christian University (TCU), and nearby towns such as Jacksboro and Benbrook. The production also crossed state lines into Oklahoma, including Durant.

Complete release schedule of Landman season 2

Landman season 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on November 16, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly until the season finale airs on January 18, 2026. Following the same format as its first season, the new chapter will consist of ten episodes in total, each debuting at 3 a.m. ET on its respective release day.

Here are the episode titles and release dates for every new Landman episode from November 2025 to January 2026:

Episode No. Episode Name Release Date 1 Death and a Sunset November 16, 2025 2 Sins of the Father November 23, 2025 3 Almost a Home November 30, 2025 4 Dancing Rainbows December 7, 2025 5 The Pirate Dinner December 14, 2025 6 Dark Night of the Soul December 21, 2025 7 Forever Is an Instant December 28, 2025 8 Handsome Touched Me January 4, 2026 9 Plans, Tears, and Sirens January 11, 2026 10 Tragedy and Flies January 18, 2026

Exploring the cast and characters of Landman season 2

Landman season 2 continues the gripping tale of Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, a land manager at M-Tex Oil whose life remains in constant turmoil. His friend Cami Miller (Demi Moore), the widow of his late boss Monty, stands by his side as he navigates professional and personal chaos.

Tommy rekindles his relationship with his ex-wife, Angela Norris (Ali Larter), while their daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) dreams of marrying an NFL star, and their ambitious son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) plans to launch his own oil company to support Ariana Medina (Paulina Chávez), a young widow still mourning her husband.

Meanwhile, attorney Rebecca Savage (Kayla Wallace) co-runs M-Tex, joined by the company’s general counsel, Nathan (Colm Feore), and petroleum engineer Dale Bradley (James Jordan), Tommy’s roommate.

As cartel boss Gallino (Andy Garcia) pressures Tommy into risky business, Sheriff Walt Joeberg (Mark Collie) and roughneck Boss (Mustafa Speaks) become entwined in the high-stakes drama of West Texas oil country.

How to watch Landman season 2?

Viewers can watch Landman season 2 on the streaming service Paramount+. The series will drop its first episode on November 16, 2025, with new episodes released weekly on Sundays.

Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month for the Essential plan (ad-supported) and $12.99 per month for the Premium plan (ad-free) in the U.S. Viewers can also stream through Amazon Prime Video or Hulu by adding Paramount+ as an add-on channel.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television shows.