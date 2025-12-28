90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Lisa makes a shocking revelation about her past

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Lisa was confronted by her daughter, Faith, as she asked her why she had kept her marital status hidden from Daniel. Faith had warned Lisa about being scammed by Daniel.

It turns out that Lisa was secretive about her past and had not revealed much to Daniel during their online conversations. Lisa said,

“I am technically still married to a woman.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Lisa is confronted by her daughter, Faith

Faith confronted her mother while asking her why she had kept her past sexual orientation a secret from Daniel. She told Lisa.

“You not only lied about the fact that you didn't just have a fling with a woman, but you've been married to women several times. But you also told him, you're not married.”

Lisa later told in the confessional clip why she kept everything hidden from Daniel and why she had not filed for a divorce from her ex-partner, saying,

“Not only does he not know that I've been with women for the past 21 years, but Daniel also doesn't know I am technically still married to a woman. He asked me if I was free to marry when he first started talking to me. Yeah, I am free to marry. Because in my heart, I have been free to marry. My ex-wife and I have been separated for over nine years. We just never got around to signing the divorce papers until now.”

Faith had earlier admitted that her mother seemingly has a pattern when it comes to relationships, saying,

“She doesn’t want to talk about. She doesn’t want to hear me. Or she told me I’m not allowed to feel that way.”

Lisa opens up about her daughter struggling with her past relationships

Lisa was seen convincing her daughter that she will always be her priority and made a promise to her. Lisa and her daughter, Faith, argued about Daniel as Faith warned Lisa about being scammed. The mother-daughter duo is close-knit. Lisa earlier said,

I live with my daughter, Faith. Or, Faith lives with me. We live with each other, and she is the apple of my eye. We talk about everything when there’s a topic of s**, m*********** to dirty dishes in the sink, and who’s going to do the laundry tomorrow.”

Lisa had later talked about how Faith had earlier struggles with her past relationships, saying,

“I have been in so many relationships and moved around so much on this poor child when she was little, but that time I was searching for who I was. I want to show her that this is different. I am a grown-up, I am not the young mom who is trying to take care of a young child and having relationships after relationships. I want my happily ever after. I want this forever.”

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, season 8, airing on Sundays at 8/7c, on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.