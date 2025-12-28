When is the next episode of Southern Charm season 11? Details explored

Craig Conover (Image via Getty)

Southern Charm is still airing its 11th season, but it did not release a new episode on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The series has taken a brief hiatus.

Bravo's schedule indicates that Season 11 will return with Episode 6 on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 9:00/8:00 p.m. Episodes can also be streamed the following day on Peacock.

Season 11 has only five episodes, and several storylines remain unresolved. The friendship between Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose, which had been one of the longest-standing friendships, has become tense again.

Additionally, new relationships have developed among Salley Carson, Venita Aspen and Molly O'Connell.

The last episode of the show ended with a conflict that was left unresolved after Craig's Memorial Day party, thus paving the way for multiple conversations that are anticipated to be continued in the following episode.

Bravo has issued a preview clip confirming that the mood in Episode 6 will be agitated, as it will address the fallout from Episode 5.

The audience will be able to see the continuation of the strain of friendship, dating boundaries, and group dynamics of the Charleston cast. Here are the summaries of the situations and the teaser of the next episode.

__________________________________________________

Where things left off in episode 5 of Southern Charm?

Episode 5 centered on the aftermath of Whitner Slagsvol’s backyard birthday party and the spread of rumors involving Austen Kroll.

Craig Conover insisted the rumors could damage Austen’s life, creating friction within their long-standing friendship. The situation tested the bond between Craig, Austen and Shep Rose, with conversations becoming more direct and unresolved.

At the same time, Venita Aspen and Salley Carson’s friendship became strained. Venita questioned Salley’s continued willingness to spend time with Craig despite her ongoing feud with him.

That tension carried into Craig’s Memorial Day party, where Molly O’Connell confronted Salley in the kitchen. The argument escalated quickly and ended without resolution.

The episode closed with Salley and Charley Manley joining Craig in his hot tub, a moment Craig later summarized by saying,

“What happens in [Craig’s] hot tub…”

The scene left several cast members frustrated and set the stage for follow-up conversations. No clear resolutions were reached by the end of the episode, leaving multiple storylines open as we enter Episode 6.

______________________________________________________________

What to expect in episode 6 of Southern Charm?

A preview for Episode 6 shows Venita Aspen directly addressing Salley Carson about her growing interest in Craig Conover. Venita issues a clear warning as tensions continue between the two women.

The episode also includes a group dinner involving Shep Rose and Whitner Slagsvol, which draws commentary from Patricia Altschul. She cautions the group by saying,

“Guys’ dinners, usually something disastrous of one sort or another happens.”

Craig and Austen are also shown discussing the state of their friendship and business relationship. During a tense exchange,

Austen says,

“Craig, I don’t know when you’re gonna laugh and when you’re going to do that,” highlighting ongoing communication issues.

Craig responds by stating,

“I don’t know what the path forward is, but I would like to just be friends again.”

Episode 6 is expected to address unresolved conflicts from the previous episode while continuing to explore shifting alliances and personal boundaries.

The episode will air January 7, 2026, on Bravo, with streaming available the following day on Peacock.

______________________________________________

