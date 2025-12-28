Song Sung Blue cast: Every character featured in the musical drama and the actors behind them

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Jim Belushi, Mustafa Shakir, Craig Brewer, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Ella Anderson, Hudson Hensley, John Davis, John Fox and Jason Cassidy attend the "Song Sung Blue" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Song Sung Blue, the 2025 biographical musical drama directed and written by Craig Brewer, brings a heartfelt true story to the screen. Released in theatres on December 25, 2025, by Focus Features, the film is based on Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name.

It follows Mike and Claire Sardina, a Milwaukee couple who form the popular Neil Diamond tribute act Lightning & Thunder. Hugh Jackman stars as Mike "Lightning" Sardina, a Vietnam veteran, recovering alcoholic and passionate performer who dreams big through Neil Diamond covers.

Kate Hudson plays Claire "Thunder" Sardina (née Stengl), a resilient single mother and hairdresser who joins Mike on stage, blending families and finding joy in music despite hardships.

The story highlights their rise as local legends in the 1990s Midwest scene, blending Neil Diamond hits with personal challenges like sobriety, family life and tragedy.

The film features live vocal performances and captures the cultural impact of tribute acts on everyday dreamers.

Song Sung Blue: Major cast and characters explored

The Song Sung Blue cast features leads portraying the real-life Lightning & Thunder duo, as well as supporting actors in roles inspired by their Milwaukee circle.

Many characters in the Sardinas' story are based on real people.





Mike "Lightning" Sardina, played by Hugh Jackman, is the energetic Neil Diamond impersonator and band leader. Known for Wolverine in the X-Men series and The Greatest Showman .

is the energetic Neil Diamond impersonator and band leader. Known for Wolverine in the series and . Claire "Thunder" Sardina (née Stengl), played by Kate Hudson - The joyful partner and performer who brings light to the duo. Known for Almost Famous (Oscar nominee) and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days .

- The joyful partner and performer who brings light to the duo. Known for (Oscar nominee) and . Rachel Cartwright, played by Ella Anderson , is Claire's teenage daughter and part of the blended family. Known for Henry Danger and The Boss.

, is Claire's teenage daughter and part of the blended family. Known for and Dayna (or Dana) played by Hudson Hensley - Claire's younger child from her previous marriage. Known for limited prior roles, including The Wildman of Shaggy Creek.

- Claire's younger child from her previous marriage. Known for limited prior roles, including Angelina, played by King Princess, is Mike's daughter from his previous marriage. The singer-songwriter is known for her debut album Cheap Queen.

is Mike's daughter from his previous marriage. The singer-songwriter is known for her debut album Mark Shurilla, played by Michael Imperioli, is a local Buddy Holly impersonator and musician who supports the act. Known for The Sopranos and Goodfellas.

is a local Buddy Holly impersonator and musician who supports the act. Known for and Tom D’Amato, played by Jim Belushi - The band's enthusiastic manager and casino booker. Known for According to Jim and K-9.

- The band's enthusiastic manager and casino booker. Known for and Dr Dave Watson, played by Fisher Stevens , is the co-manager and Mike's dentist, who helps guide their career. Known for Short Circuit and Succession (Oscar winner for The Cove ).

, is the co-manager and Mike's dentist, who helps guide their career. Known for and (Oscar winner for ). Sex Machine (fellow tribute performer, James Brown-style) played by Mustafa Shakir adds to the world of impersonators. Known for Luke Cage and Cowboy Bebop.

adds to the world of impersonators. Known for and Eddie Vedder played by John Beckwith - Cameo as the Pearl Jam frontman. Known for various supporting roles.

- Cameo as the Pearl Jam frontman. Known for various supporting roles. Earl/TCB played by Jayson Warner Smith - Supporting role in the band's circle. Known for The Walking Dead and Rectify.

- Supporting role in the band's circle. Known for and Grandma Stengl, played by Cecelia Riddett, is Claire's family member. Known for theatre and limited screen credits.

is Claire's family member. Known for theatre and limited screen credits. Buddy Holmes, played by Sean Allan Krill - Part of the tribute scene. Known for Broadway roles in Jagged Little Pill.

- Part of the tribute scene. Known for Broadway roles in Johnny played by Jim Conroy - Supporting character. Known for voice work in Jellystone and Kennel.

Supporting character. Known for voice work in and Bomar , played by Kena Anae , is a band or scene supporter. Emerging actor.

, is a band or scene supporter. Emerging actor. Babs, played by Darius Rose, is a drag performer in the story's world. Known as Jasmine Kennedie from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Other supporting roles include-

Darius de Haas- Performer in ensemble scenes.

T. Oliver Reid- Performer in ensemble scenes.

Charles E. Wallace- Performer in ensemble scenes.

Charles Gray- Performer in ensemble scenes.

Dr Betsy Holden, played by Carey Van Driest, is a medical professional in key scenes.

AA Woman, played by Eva Kaminsky - Character in recovery meeting scenes.

Bridget, played by Beth Malone, plays a supporting role in the community.

Woman at Hegarty's played by Rachel Cartwright

Admittance Nurse played by Leah Curney

Nurse Kett played by Anya Banerjee

Roy played by Ben Krieger

Stage Manager played by Kevin Logie

News Reporter played by Jeanette Eng

Joan, played by Claire Sardina, with a cameo by the real-life inspiration.

Ricky, played by Stanley Jamal Hampton

Bobby played by Tom O'Keefe

WTMJ Reporter played by Staci Dickerson

WTMJ Anchor played by Phoenix Carnevale

Adoptive Mother played by Christina Strack

Adoptive Father played by Johnny Olmez

Suited Man played by Mike DiGiacinto

Free Bird Guy played by Christopher Manchuk

Overly Excited Gal played by Michelle DiBenedetti

Guy Who Loves Neil played by Kevin Alexander

Lamaze Teacher played by Dina Selimovic

Maternity Nurse played by Caryn Osofsky

What is Song Sung Blue all about?

Song Sung Blue tells the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who meet in Milwaukee and bond over music. Mike, a recovering alcoholic, and Claire, a single mother, form Lightning & Thunder- a Neil Diamond tribute act that gains regional fame in the 1990s.

They blend their families, perform classics like "Sweet Caroline" and the title track, and achieve surprises like opening for major acts.

The film explores their love, resilience through personal struggles, including a serious accident, and the power of pursuing dreams later in life.

It ends on notes of heartbreak and inspiration, reflecting their real 17-year performance career and 12-year marriage.

Fans can watch Song Sung Blue playing in theatres nationwide. Check local sites, such as Fandango, for showtimes.

No streaming platforms have been announced yet.

