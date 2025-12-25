Does Kate Hudson sing in Song Sung Blue? Details analyzed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Kate Hudson attends the "Song Sung Blue" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Built around live performance and emotional honesty, Song Sung Blue is a biographical musical drama that puts its faith in its actors rather than spectacle. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film tells the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a Midwestern couple who found unexpected fame as Lightning & Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute act. The movie charts their rise from small-town gigs to regional success, while also confronting the personal struggles that threaten their partnership.

For many viewers, the question was inevitable. Hugh Jackman’s Broadway background is well known, but Hudson’s musical credentials have often flown under the radar. In Song Sung Blue, Kate Hudson really did her singing, which is central to the story being told. The film, inspired by the true story of Neil Diamond tribute performers Mike and Claire Sardina, relies on authentic vocal performances to sell both the intimacy and scale of its musical moments. Hudson’s work here builds directly on a creative shift she began just a year earlier, when she finally stepped forward as a recording artist in her own right.

Why Hudson’s vocals matter to the story

Kate Hudson’s singing is not a novelty in Song Sung Blue, it is central to how the film works. Craig Brewer made a deliberate effort to keep the performances raw and personal, allowing imperfections to remain rather than smoothing them out. In an interview with Hello, Hudson explained that Brewer wanted the music to come first.

“Craig wanted to start in the recording studio, that was really the first time Hugh and I connected which was really nice because it’s very quiet, and you’re quite vulnerable when you’re in a recording studio. You make a lot of mistakes and so it was great to break the ice that way,” she said.

She also described how much creative freedom she was given during those sessions.

“Craig gave me great freedom for my harmonies and pushed me as well at times, saying, ‘You can lean into that more,’ and it was a wonderful way to begin this whole process,” Hudson added.

That openness mirrors Hudson’s own relationship with music. While she had sung onscreen before, she spent years hesitating to fully pursue a recording career. Speaking to Rolling Stone about her debut album Glorious, she reflected:

“I would have made music sooner. But the insecurity is real. The fear of upsetting the apple cart is real.”

She later added:

“It was maybe the best decision I’ve ever made… I didn’t feel like my output was as authentic or honest as it could be.”

Those reflections bleed directly into her performance as Claire. Hudson doesn’t play the role as a polished star-in-the-making. Instead, she sings like someone discovering confidence in real time, which gives the film its emotional backbone.

What is Song Sung Blue all about?

Song Sung Blue is a 2025 American biographical musical drama written and directed by Craig Brewer. It opened theatrically in the United States and Canada on December 25, 2025, through Focus Features. Hudson’s performance has already earned her a Golden Globe nomination, adding to the film’s awards-season momentum.

The story follows Mike Sardina, played by Hugh Jackman, a sober Vietnam veteran and struggling singer searching for purpose. He meets Claire Stengl, portrayed by Kate Hudson, a part-time hairdresser with a powerful voice and unfulfilled dreams. Together, they form Lightning & Thunder, choosing to interpret Neil Diamond’s music rather than simply impersonate him. Their act grows rapidly, leading to major highs, including opening for Pearl Jam, and devastating setbacks that nearly destroy both their marriage and careers.

Jackman has been outspoken about Hudson’s work in the film. Speaking at the Gotham Awards in comments reported by People, he said:

“Kate Hudson is not only one of the great stars of our business, she is a consummate actor. I believe this time she is going to get an Oscar.”

The supporting cast includes Michael Imperioli, Jim Belushi, Fisher Stevens, Mustafa Shakir, Ella Anderson, and John Beckwith as a young Eddie Vedder. While Jackman and Hudson provide their own vocals, the film’s musical arrangements and instrumentation were produced in Memphis, giving the performances a grounded, lived-in sound.

Song Sung Blue is now available in theaters.