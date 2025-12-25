Goodbye June cast: Every character featured in the Christmas family drama and the actors behind them

Goodbye June cast members (Image via Getty)

Goodbye June was written by Joe Anders and directed by Kate Winslet. The film is a family drama based on four adult siblings reuniting around their terminally ill mother June, during the Christmas season, exploring grief, love, and complicated family relationships. Goodbye June was released in the United States on December 12, 2025, in select theaters and then began streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2025.

It follows a group of estranged adult siblings who reunite at their childhood home during Christmas to be with their terminally ill mother, June. As they gather under one roof, unresolved tensions, buried resentments, and long-standing emotional wounds resurface. Over the course of the visit, the family confronts grief, love, and forgiveness, gradually reconnecting while preparing to say goodbye.

Goodbye June was filmed entirely in London, United Kingdom, with most scenes shot across the city and surrounding areas. The production transformed St. Mary’s University in Twickenham into the fictional Princess Mary Cheltenham Hospital, using classrooms and hallways as medical settings enhanced with props and fake snow.

Additional interior and driving scenes were captured on soundstages at Garden Studios in London, while outdoor sequences showcasing the city’s Christmas charm and local park settings were also filmed nearby, grounding the family drama in authentic British locales.

Exploring the cast of Goodbye June

Helen Mirren as June





In Goodbye June, Helen Mirren stars as June, a mother battling a terminal illness who refuses self-pity. Despite being bedridden, she spends her final days confronting her family’s conflicts with sharp wit, tough love, and unwavering honesty, maintaining strength and humor until the end.

Helen Mirren is a Triple Crown of Acting winner celebrated for iconic performances in The Queen, Prime Suspect, and Gosford Park. In recent years, she has starred in The Thursday Murder Club, 1923, and served as the narrator in Barbie.

Toni Collette as Helen





In Goodbye June, Toni Collette portrays Helen, the family’s quirky New Age sister and a spiritual yoga teacher who adds humor to the story. Beneath her flighty exterior, she is deeply sensitive and relies on her beliefs to cope with her mother’s illness.

Toni Collette is widely recognized for acclaimed roles in films like Muriel’s Wedding, The Sixth Sense, and Hereditary. More recently, she starred in the 2024 courtroom drama Juror No. 2 and the 2025 science-fiction film Mickey 17.

Kate Winslet as Julia





In Goodbye June, Kate Winslet plays Julia, the family’s eldest daughter, while also making her feature directorial debut. The family drama is written by her son Joe Anders and is based on their family’s real-life experiences with grief.

Kate Winslet recently earned acclaim for her lead role in the 2024 miniseries The Regime, portrayed WWII photographer Lee Miller in the biopic Lee, and reprised her role as Ronal in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Andrea Riseborough as Molly





Andrea Riseborough portrays Molly, the fiercely protective youngest daughter who challenges hospital staff to be honest about June’s condition. She shares a strained adversarial relationship with her sister Julia, making connections difficult despite their shared concern for their mother.

The actress is known for Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, To Leslie and Birdman.

Timothy Spall as Bernie





Bernie is a loving but deeply in-denial husband who refuses to fully face the severity of June’s cancer. He copes with discomfort through distractions and humor clashes frequently with his son Connor, yet also shares his most emotionally vulnerable moments with him.

Spencer, Mr. Turner, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and more projects have Timothy Spall playing important roles.

Johnny Flynn as Connor





Connor is the youngest child of June and Bernie and still lives at home with his elderly parents. In his thirties, he has devoted his life to caring for his mother and struggles to accept the reality of her declining health.

Projects starring Flynn include Ripley, Emma, and Stardust.

Supporting cast members Goodbye June

The film features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

James Trevelyan Buckle as Alfie

Flora Jacoby Richardson as Ella

Benjamin Shortland as Benji

Elias Whittaker as Tibalt

Dexter Saville as Billy

Stephen Merchant as Jerry

Nancy Hannan as Sydney

Dan Li as Tom

Fisayo Akinade as Nurse Angel

Jeremy Swift as Dr. David Titford

Raza Jaffrey as Dr. Simon Khal

Michelle Parker as Nurse Nancy

Blake Rowden as Baby Junie

Casey Rowden as Baby Junie

Georgia Landers as Jenny

James Dryden as Patrick

Lace Akpojaro as Barman Barry

