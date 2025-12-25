How did Charles’ bold flavors seal the Holiday Baking Championship win? Details explored

Holiday Baking Championship host Jesse Palmer (Image via Getty)

Holiday Baking Championship concluded its twelfth season with a finale that focused on individual decision-making, flavor execution, and time control.

After multiple weeks of team formats and themed challenges, the final episode narrowed the competition to bakers working alone under strict limits.

The structure of the finale emphasized how well contestants could apply technique, manage risk, and deliver clear flavor profiles while meeting visual requirements.

Charles entered the finale without a previous episode win but with steady placements throughout the season. His performance in the final episode relied on ingredient selection and layered flavor planning rather than changes in style or approach.

Each round of the finale removed margin for error, with judges weighing how clearly flavors came through and how well each bake met the assigned theme.

This article looks at how the finale took place, how Charles approached each challenge, and how his choices aligned with the judging standards that ultimately decided the winner.

Risk-based ingredients and early-round performance in Holiday Baking Championship

The finale opened with a preheat challenge built around so-called “naughty” ingredients. Bakers were required to create a dessert of their choosing while incorporating flavors not typically associated with sweets.

These included black licorice, sauerkraut, jalapeño, red curry, and avocado. The ability to assign ingredients came at the cost of baking time, and Charles chose to accept a time penalty in exchange for control. He selected black licorice for himself, a flavor he had previously stated he was comfortable working with.

Judging in the preheat focused on whether the assigned ingredient was present, balanced, and clearly intentional. One judge reminded contestants during evaluation that “the ingredient should not feel hidden.”

Charles presented a licorice-based tart with butterscotch elements. Feedback noted that the flavor was present and direct, though some responses to intensity varied. Despite the reduced time, his bake met the technical requirements and allowed him to advance.

The following elimination round centered on a hot cocoa–inspired dessert. Bakers were expected to reference the drink clearly through flavor and presentation. Charles produced a brownie-based dessert with marshmallow and peppermint elements.

Judges noted that the structure leaned heavily toward ganache, but the theme was identifiable. During deliberation, one judge stated, “At this stage, the theme has to be clear without explanation.” Charles met that standard and moved forward to the final bake.

Final cake execution and judging outcome in Holiday Baking Championship

The final challenge required each baker to produce a multi-tier cake representing a “naughty vs. nice” holiday pairing. Bakers had five hours to complete all elements from baking to decoration.

Charles chose a coal-versus-gifts theme, presenting a vertically divided cake with separate flavor profiles. He opted to build three tiers instead of the required two, increasing the workload within the same time limit.

Flavor evaluation focused on balance, consistency, and structure. Charles’ cake featured pecan and maple flavors carried through each layer. Judges commented on the clarity of the flavor profile and the even bake across tiers.

While some decoration details were noted as unfinished, the cake remained stable and complete at presentation. One judge summarized the tasting by saying, “The flavors are present in every bite.”

After the discussion, judges compared all finalists on flavor, construction, and completion. Charles was named the season 12 winner based on the final challenge. At the conclusion of the episode, he reflected on the result, saying,

“I put everything I had into this cake, and I did it. I feel on top of the world and I’m just thrilled that I got that win at the end. All of it was worth it.”

The decision closed the season with a focus on execution in the final round rather than cumulative performance across the season.

