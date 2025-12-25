Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 cast: Every character featured in the series and the actors behind them

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image by Youtube)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 premiered on December 25, 2025, on AMC+ and Sundance Now. The six-episode season opens on Christmas Day and brings a fresh murder mystery to the quiet town of Sanctuary. As fear rises again, witch Sarah Fenn and DI Maggie Knight are forced to work together to uncover the truth, while old secrets and growing paranoia push the town closer to chaos.

Full cast list: Every character and actor in Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2

Main cast

Elaine Cassidy as Sarah Fenn . Harper’s protective mother, still hiding in Scotland

Hazel Doupe as Harper Fenn. A young witch learning to face her past

Stephanie Levi-John as DCI Maggie Knight. The lead detective on the case

Amy De Bhrun as Abigail Whithall. Struggling with grief after season 1

Supporting cast

Valerie O’Connor as Bridget Paterson

Kelly Campbell as Julia Garston

Stephen Lord as Ted Bolt

Daniel Adegboyega as Pierre Martineau

Elish Liburd as Izzy Paterson

Additional and recurring characters

Marcus Lamb as Robert Alton

Adam Isla O’Brien as Ryan Greenhoff

Barry John Kinsella as Michael Whithall

Keith McErlean as Albie Garston

Claire Cooper as Angela Otis

What Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 is all about

At its heart, season 2 is about fear and blame. The show asks one simple question: what happens when a town chooses someone to hate?

The story follows witches living in secret, parents trying to protect their children, and neighbors turning against each other. Magic is part of the story, but the real danger comes from people. Each episode builds slow tension and focuses on personal choices, not just spells or rituals.

Season 2 keeps the same dark tone but goes deeper into the characters’ pasts. It shows how silence can hurt and how truth can divide.

What’s been happening recently in Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2

Season 2 opens with the town still shaken by what happened before. The fear of witches has not gone away. In fact, it feels stronger. People are angry. Rumors spread fast. And new violence begins to surface.

Harper is older now and more aware of her powers. She is still trying to heal from past pain, but the town keeps pulling her back into trouble. Her mother, Sarah, remains in hiding, trying to protect her child from a distance. At the same time, police attention returns to Sanctuary after fresh deaths raise hard questions.

DCI Maggie Knight continues her investigation. She is focused, calm, and determined to find the truth, even when the town resists her presence. Grief also plays a big role this season, especially for families who lost loved ones earlier. Old wounds reopen, and emotions push people toward risky choices.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 keeps things simple but powerful. It focuses on people, not spectacle. With its returning cast and tense story, the series continues to explore how fear can change a town, and the people inside it.

