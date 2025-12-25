Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 cast: Every character featured in the series and the actors behind them

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 premiered on December 25, 2025, on AMC+ and Sundance Now. The six-episode season opens on Christmas Day and brings a fresh murder mystery to the quiet town of Sanctuary. As fear rises again, witch Sarah Fenn and DI Maggie Knight are forced to work together to uncover the truth, while old secrets and growing paranoia push the town closer to chaos.
Elaine Cassidy as Sarah Fenn. Harper’s protective mother, still hiding in Scotland
Hazel Doupe as Harper Fenn. A young witch learning to face her past
Stephanie Levi-John as DCI Maggie Knight. The lead detective on the case
Amy De Bhrun as Abigail Whithall. Struggling with grief after season 1
Valerie O’Connor as Bridget Paterson
Kelly Campbell as Julia Garston
Stephen Lord as Ted Bolt
Daniel Adegboyega as Pierre Martineau
Elish Liburd as Izzy Paterson
Marcus Lamb as Robert Alton
Adam Isla O’Brien as Ryan Greenhoff
Barry John Kinsella as Michael Whithall
Keith McErlean as Albie Garston
Claire Cooper as Angela Otis
At its heart, season 2 is about fear and blame. The show asks one simple question: what happens when a town chooses someone to hate?
The story follows witches living in secret, parents trying to protect their children, and neighbors turning against each other. Magic is part of the story, but the real danger comes from people. Each episode builds slow tension and focuses on personal choices, not just spells or rituals.
Season 2 keeps the same dark tone but goes deeper into the characters’ pasts. It shows how silence can hurt and how truth can divide.
Season 2 opens with the town still shaken by what happened before. The fear of witches has not gone away. In fact, it feels stronger. People are angry. Rumors spread fast. And new violence begins to surface.
Harper is older now and more aware of her powers. She is still trying to heal from past pain, but the town keeps pulling her back into trouble. Her mother, Sarah, remains in hiding, trying to protect her child from a distance. At the same time, police attention returns to Sanctuary after fresh deaths raise hard questions.
DCI Maggie Knight continues her investigation. She is focused, calm, and determined to find the truth, even when the town resists her presence. Grief also plays a big role this season, especially for families who lost loved ones earlier. Old wounds reopen, and emotions push people toward risky choices.
Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 keeps things simple but powerful. It focuses on people, not spectacle. With its returning cast and tense story, the series continues to explore how fear can change a town, and the people inside it.
