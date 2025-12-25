Type keyword(s) to search

Features

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 cast: Every character featured in the series and the actors behind them

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 cast guide, story update, returning characters, new threats, and everything to know about the supernatural drama series
posted by Ayushi Bhardwaj
Thursday 12/25/2025 at 9:19AM EST
  • (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image by Youtube)
    (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image by Youtube)

    Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 premiered on December 25, 2025, on AMC+ and Sundance Now. The six-episode season opens on Christmas Day and brings a fresh murder mystery to the quiet town of Sanctuary. As fear rises again, witch Sarah Fenn and DI Maggie Knight are forced to work together to uncover the truth, while old secrets and growing paranoia push the town closer to chaos.

    Full cast list: Every character and actor in Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2

    Main cast

    • Elaine Cassidy as Sarah Fenn. Harper’s protective mother, still hiding in Scotland

    • Hazel Doupe as Harper Fenn. A young witch learning to face her past

    • Stephanie Levi-John as DCI Maggie Knight. The lead detective on the case

    • Amy De Bhrun as Abigail Whithall. Struggling with grief after season 1

    Supporting cast

    • Valerie O’Connor as Bridget Paterson

    • Kelly Campbell as Julia Garston

    • Stephen Lord as Ted Bolt

    • Daniel Adegboyega as Pierre Martineau 

    • Elish Liburd as Izzy Paterson

    Additional and recurring characters

    • Marcus Lamb as Robert Alton

    • Adam Isla O’Brien as Ryan Greenhoff

    • Barry John Kinsella as Michael Whithall

    • Keith McErlean as Albie Garston

    • Claire Cooper as Angela Otis

    What Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 is all about

    At its heart, season 2 is about fear and blame. The show asks one simple question: what happens when a town chooses someone to hate?

    The story follows witches living in secret, parents trying to protect their children, and neighbors turning against each other. Magic is part of the story, but the real danger comes from people. Each episode builds slow tension and focuses on personal choices, not just spells or rituals.

    Season 2 keeps the same dark tone but goes deeper into the characters’ pasts. It shows how silence can hurt and how truth can divide.

    What’s been happening recently in Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2

    Season 2 opens with the town still shaken by what happened before. The fear of witches has not gone away. In fact, it feels stronger. People are angry. Rumors spread fast. And new violence begins to surface.

    Harper is older now and more aware of her powers. She is still trying to heal from past pain, but the town keeps pulling her back into trouble. Her mother, Sarah, remains in hiding, trying to protect her child from a distance. At the same time, police attention returns to Sanctuary after fresh deaths raise hard questions.

    DCI Maggie Knight continues her investigation. She is focused, calm, and determined to find the truth, even when the town resists her presence. Grief also plays a big role this season, especially for families who lost loved ones earlier. Old wounds reopen, and emotions push people toward risky choices.

    Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 keeps things simple but powerful. It focuses on people, not spectacle. With its returning cast and tense story, the series continues to explore how fear can change a town, and the people inside it.

    Stay tuned for more updates.

    TOPICS: Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale Season 2, Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale


More Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale Season 2 on Primetimer: