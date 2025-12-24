Holiday Baking Championship judge Kardea Brown responds to negative comments from fans

Kardea Brown (Image via Getty)

Holiday Baking Championship judge Kardea Brown recently called out negative comments as fans lashed out at the chef, as they are asking for Valerie Bertinelli’s return, whom she replaced earlier this year.

However, Kardea Brown called these commentators out as she said these people are failing to set an example of kindness for the show’s target audience, as she further said,

“I think as adults some of us have forgotten the core principles we teach children, be nice, be kind, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

Holiday Baking Championship judge Kardea Brown opens up about hateful and negative comments by fans

Kardea Brown took to Facebook and pointed out that the number of adults leaving negative comments on her last post is alarming.

“I hear you……you’re tired of competition shows and you want Valerie back. But guess what?! I can’t control any of that, so leaving nasty comments on my page won’t change a single thing.”

The Food Network star also called out these people while asking people to be kind and avoid being unnecessarily harsh, saying,

“I think as adults some of us have forgotten the core principles we teach children: be nice, be kind, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” she continued. “We need to get back to the basics of manners. Social media has become a breeding ground for unnecessary meanness and unhappy people, and it doesn’t have to be.”

The culinary expert recently opened up about fighting so many silent battles that it had taken a toll on her health, as she further wrote on social media,

"I was at my heaviest, unhealthy, and honestly, my whole body was inflamed (you could really see it in my face). I didn’t recognise myself. These days, I’m in a better place. I decided to love myself a little more and to give myself grace. That grace is what helped me get back into shape…. Inside and out. I’m still a work in progress, but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made!”

Kardea Brown slams haters while saying she works hard and is deserving enough

The Holiday Baking Championship judge slammed a particular commentator who said they “would rather Valerie Bertenelli [sic] came back”. This comment was made as Kardea Brown shared a promo for her and Duff’s upcoming spinoff series, Baking Champions: Next Gen. However, the judge did not tolerate any criticism and said

“That’s very inconsiderate to say on my personal page. I have no control over network decisions. I’m simply doing my very best at the job I was asked to do.”

When another commentator pointed out that the franchise is “not the same without Valerie,” Kardea said that she is not Valerie, but she works just as hard and deserves to be where she is. The Daytime Emmy award-winner recently gave her fans some heartwarming advice to be gentle with yourself and to continue to choose yourself, even on the worst days.

