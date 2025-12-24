What time does Palm Royale season 2 episode 8 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Image: Apple TV

Palm Royale’s ladies are set to get a winter makeover as the girls travel to Switzerland in the next episode. Palm Royale Season 2, Episode 8, titled “Maxine Hits the Slopes,” will stream on Apple TV on December 31, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET. What began as a journey to introduce herself as a socialite in Palm Beach has now led Maxine into trouble one after the other.

In the seventh episode, Maxine actually plays dead, following Virginia’s order, and at the motel, she even finds an alternate best friend to Robert, who has been acting too rudely. After losing her twin, Mirabelle, Virginia orchestrates a fake funeral just to get her hands on Norma, who is supposedly the killer.

With that, Doug and Perry look after Dina as they feel her to be Norma’s next target, and it seems Tom’s chapter is being closed as he is not even ready to meet Robert after he revealed his ‘gay identity’ to Reginald, with whom Robert even shared a kiss. With that, there’s a surprising revelation that came forward in the latest episode: Norma is Robert’s mom.

By the end of the episode, Mary reveals that she was held captive at Norma’s place and also exposes Norma’s secret hideout in Switzerland. Doug, Mitzi, and Maxine decide to go there to take care of their assets. At the same time, Dinah is being threatened to bring back the Fabergé egg from Switzerland, while Virginia plans to arrest Norma. This sets the stage for everyone heading to Switzerland, each with their own personal reasons.

Release date of Palm Royale season 2 episode 8

Palm Royale season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. ET/9 a.m CT. The eighth episode is titled “Maxine Hits the Slopes.” The show is exclusive to Apple TV and follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

So far, seven episodes of Palm Royale season 2 have been released, with Season 2 planned for just 10 episodes. The first episode of season 2 premiered on November 12, 2025. New episodes come out every Wednesday, and the season is scheduled to conclude on January 14, 2026.

Release timings of Palm Royale season 2 episode 8 for different regions are mentioned in the table below:

Regions Release date Release Time Eastern Time December 31, 2025 3:00 AM Central Time December 31, 2025 9:00 AM Mountain Time December 31, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Time December 31, 2025 12:00 AM British Summer Time December 31, 2025 8:00 AM Central European Time December 31, 2025 9:00 AM India Standard Time December 31, 2025 1:30 PM

Take a look at the plot of Palm Royale, season 2, episode 7

In Palm Royale Season 2, Episode 7, Mirabelle’s funeral is meant to be a trap to arrest Norma, but the plan completely fails. It is revealed that Jed is deeply connected to everything happening. Even though Mitzi is married to Douglas, it is shown that Jed is her true love when Evelyn finds Mitzi’s photo in his wallet.

At the same time, Mary talks about the 'bootlegger' and reveals that it is none other than Jed, whom Norma loves. He has been using his tricks on the Palm Royale ladies in hopes of stealing their assets, and Evelyn has now learned the truth.

Along with this, at the funeral, Dinah learns that Norma was not the one threatening to kill her. It was Miss Post who knew about Nixon and Dinah’s affair. After Nixon’s assassination, Miss Post goes into revenge mode because she was romantically involved with him.

Meanwhile, Maxine arrives at the funeral with her new gay friend, Bruce. Maxine comes because she wants to meet her sister, and Bruce comes to see his ex. When Maxine looks into the coffin and finds it empty, she is shocked. Later, Douglas explains that he cremated the body because he thought it was Maxine and believed it was her wish. When “dead” Maxine suddenly comes back to life from the coffin, everyone is shocked, especially Douglas, because he is still in love with his ex-wife.

By the end of the episode, everyone has their motive to go to Switzerland, and the stage is set to arrest Norma. It also raises a big question about Robert: what will he do after learning that Norma is his mother? Will he support Maxine in bringing Norma down, or will the makers surprise viewers with an unexpected twist?