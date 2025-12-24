SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie makes an urgent appeal in search for his missing sister

Jimmy Fowlie from SNL (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie is now seeking assistance from the public in finding his missing sister, Christina Lynn Downer.

Fowlie took to Instagram on Monday, December 22, 2025, to break the news of her sister’s disappearance to the world in hopes of making progress in locating her.

He shared the missing persons report, filed by the Los Angeles Police Department, on social media, requesting people to contribute to the search.

The report featured two images of Christina and an urgent plea from Jimmy, who wished to reunite with his sister as soon as possible.

In the caption of the post, which is now pinned to his profile, he wrote that his sister’s disappearance worried him and his family, as they feared “she isn’t safe.”

That said, he informed netizens that her married name is Downer, but she “may go by Christina Fowlie.”

Jimmy joined SNL as a writer in Season 48 and has maintained his position since. He is also the co-writer behind SNL’s popular Domingo sketch. He has also won a Primetime Emmy for writing the SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

More details on Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie’s sister, Christina’s case

On December 22, Fowlie took to Instagram to share the news about his sister. He shared the missing persons report, in which Christina is described as:

“Christina Lynn Downer is a Female, Hair: Brown, Eyes: Brown, Height: 5’01”, Weight: 120 lbs. Christina Downer was last contacted in late November. Christina’s family and friends are concerned for her safety.”

The report continued, urging people to contact the police regarding information about her location in case they spot her anywhere.

Fowlie reiterated the message in the caption of the post, as he wrote:

“Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police. The phone number is 213 996 1800, and her case number is 25237639. She was last seen in LA. Thank you.”

Ever since the post on Monday, many stars of Saturday Night Live came forth in support. Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, and Sarah Sherman reposted Fowlie’s plea on their Instagram Stories in an attempt to circulate the message.

The Los Angeles Police Department published the missing persons report through their official website which showed Christina was last spotted in Koreatown Los Angeles before her disappearance.

The police report shows Christina was last heard from by her friend on December 10.

The police department issued a public alert to inform people that Christina does not have any medical issues and she has never disappeared in the past.

On December 23, 2025, Fowlie shared another post on his Instagram, in which he shared photos of Christina with her dog, Rex.

“Christina is very attached to her dog Rex. He’s a min pin and if you see her, chances are he’d be with her,” Fowlie wrote.

He reiterated the police’s message, sharing that Christina was last seen in Koreatown and that the last time he heard from her was on November 26.

However, she remained active on social media up until December 15.

“At this time the detectives have asked us not to share certain details so we don’t want to compromise the case. Thank you to everyone who has gotten the word out. I’ll share updates as I get them,” Fowlie concluded.

In the end, he once again shared the contact number to reach out to the LAPD, hoping the case would be resolved soon.

Stay tuned for more updates.