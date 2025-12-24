When will Boston Blue season 1 return with new episodes? Details explained

Boston Blue © CBS

On Friday, February 27, 2026, CBS will officially bring back Boston Blue season 1 with new episodes. The series will start up again after a suspenseful winter break that began in December 2025. It will air at the same time as before, 10 pm ET.

In the first season of Boston Blue, NYPD Detective Danny Reagan moves to Boston to work for the local police department. Danny is given a chance to reconnect with his son, Sean, while he is with Detective Lena Silver. Together, they work on cases with the Silvers, a strong and hard-to-understand family in the police.

When will Boston Blue season 1 return with new episodes

After the shocking cliffhanger in December, fans of the Blue Bloods spinoff have been eagerly searching for the date of the premiere episode in the middle of the season. Boston Blue's first season will come back on February 27, 2026, so the wait will last about two months.

The break has two purposes: it follows the tradition of broadcast TV networks' "winter break," and it leads into the second half of the first season. As the show comes back, the story will get into the effects of the season's first half-finale. The next episodes will probably be darker, especially the parts about the legal and emotional effects on the Silver family. Now that Danny Reagan is officially trying to get a permanent position on the Boston force, his move from New York to Boston's "police dynasty" will be a big focus in the second half of the season.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 9 recap: Collateral Damage

Boston Blue's midseason finale, Collateral Damage, was an intense hour that changed everything for the show's major characters. The main conflict was about letting Ronan Flaherty go. He was found guilty of killing Ben Silver, the head of the Silver family. Ronan was set free because Mae Silver, the District Attorney, chose to turn in an ADA who was dishonest and had originally worked on Ronan's case. Mae cared about the rule of law, but her children—Sarah, Lena, and Jonah—were heartbroken that their father's killer was not sent to jail.

The Silvers wanted to quickly find a way to send Ronan back to jail. In their haste, they learned that he was in an Irish gang called the Red Saints. More troubling was the evidence that pointed to a rich, unknown person as the one paying for Ronan's expensive legal defense. At the same time, Danny and Lena looked into the murder of Marty, an NSA analyst who was killed when someone hit him with a golf club. Their probe turned up a lot of cyber-terrorism, including work by a Russian group called Volknet. They eventually found out that Aurora, a dancer, was a Volknet agent who killed Marty to get secret codes.

Things got really out of hand in the episode when Jonah Silver, the youngest brother and a new police officer, became obsessed with Ronan. While off-duty, Jonah followed Ronan to an empty building, even though his partner Sean and his grandfather Edwin told him not to. Lena, Sean, and Danny got to the scene right when there were gunshots. Jonah was standing over Ronan's dead body with blood on him and a gun in his hand. He was whispering, "I'm sorry." Danny Reagan finally made a choice because he was horrified about how things would affect the Silver family's reputation and Jonah's future. To help keep the family safe and stay close to the action, Danny told Sarah that he would finally take the Boston badge.

Boston Blue season 1 episodes are available to stream on CBS.