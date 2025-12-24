Palm Royale season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Does everyone in Palm Royale find that Maxine is alive?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mbE660duGQ

In Palm Royale Season 2, Episode 7, “Maxine Plays Dead,” everyone in Palm Beach thinks Maxine is dead, which is part of Virginia’s plan to catch the killer at her funeral. Maxine hides in a motel but can’t resist going out and ends up at her twin’s funeral.

Robert acts strangely and ignores Maxine’s instincts that Norma tried to kill her. Evelyn, Ann, and Dinah are called to identify the body, which is actually Mirabelle's, not Maxine's, and Virginia realizes that showing Mirabelle’s face at the funeral could ruin her plan. Who has killed Mirabelle is not specified, but Evelyn has found a clue by the end of the episode that hints Jed is the one who has some ‘’sinister role’’ to play in all of this.

Maxine and Douglas seem to reunite. In the past few episodes, they have shared that they can’t let go of each other. It is also revealed that Norma and Robert have a relationship, which shocks the viewers because Norma is actually Robert’s mother. This explains why Robert is leaning more toward Norma than to Maxine.

Mirabelle’s funeral turns chaotic when Maxine steps into the coffin in Palm Royale season 2 episode 7

The episode begins with Maxine, Virginia, and Robert in a motel room where Virginia asks Maxine to pretend she’s dead until they catch the killer. While in hiding, Maxine mourns Mirabelle, whom she had just met and is now gone. Robert doesn’t even console her and leaves rudely when Maxine mentions Douglas worrying about her “death” and points the blame at Norma for her twin sister’s death.

As soon as Robert leaves, Maxine sneaks out for a second and meets a new friend, Bruce. He invites her to accompany him to the pool, but soon realizes she is the one whose funeral is about to happen. Bruce feels sad because his ex-lover was going to attend her funeral. Maxine, being kind, tells him the funeral is still on and shares the full story about Mirabelle. They plan to sneak into the funeral: Bruce is excited see his ex-lover and Maxine to see her sister and, of course, Douglas.

When the trio gathers the courage to identify Maxine’s body, they quickly confirm that it is not Maxine. This helps Virginia to make sure Mirabelle’s body is not shown in front of people at the funeral. Meanwhile, Maxine and Bruce sneak in and first go to spy on Douglas. There, they spot Mitzi talking to someone, who is later revealed to be Jed, the person Evelyn had suspected as the killer.

Douglas and Perry set out to find Dinah, who has gone to identify Maxine’s body. On the way, they run into Robert, who has come to meet Tom. Robert sees Douglas crying over Maxine’s death, but does not reveal the truth. He later goes to Tom’s place, where Tom’s wife tells him that Tom has moved on. Douglas and Perry start to believe that, after Maxine, Dinah could be the next target. Their suspicion grows even stronger when Virginia locks the women in the motel with Maxine in Palm Royale season 2 episode 7.

Maxine is enjoying her time with Bruce and even invites the women to a pool party. Soon, Virginia reminds everyone about the funeral duties. Maxine is supposed to stay hidden, but to her surprise, she decides to attend the funeral with Bruce. Bruce’s ex-lover turns out to be the celebrity Rock Hudson. When they reach the funeral, Mirabelle’s body is missing from the coffin because Douglas had her cremated, thinking she was Maxine and following her wishes. When Virginia appears, Maxine hides inside the coffin.

Mary then arrives with a message, revealing that Norma kept her captive for three days. After that, Maxine finally comes out and reveals she is alive. Everyone who had given emotional speeches is shocked. Douglas is angry with Maxine about the game plan, but Virginia explains everything to him. Maxine and Douglas make up, although they still need to sort out their money matters and plan to head to Switzerland.

It is also revealed that the threats Dinah received were actually sent by Miss Post, who was jealous because Dinah had an affair with Nixon. Miss Post agrees to keep the secret only if Dinah brings her a Fabergé egg from Switzerland.

Meanwhile, after an argument with Eddie, Evelyn meets Jed again and finds Mitzi’s photo in his wallet. Evelyn is caught up in an $8 million tax scam after she became the owner of Palm Royale. Maxine later places Mirabelle’s ashes in the hot tub. Mary also talks about a “bootlegger,” the man Norma loved, who is revealed to be Jed. It becomes clear that Jed has been fooling many women in Palm Beach, and Evelyn finally realizes the truth.