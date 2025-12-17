What time does Palm Royale season 2 episode 7 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Image: Apple TV

Palm Royale season 2 episode 7, titled “Maxine Plays Dead,” is set to premiere on December 24, 2025, on Apple TV. The title perfectly matches what is coming in the next episode. In episode six, the ending shows Maxine’s twin sister, Mirabelle, being shot dead in the pool. It looks like Virginia and Robert will secretly hide Mirabelle’s death and make everyone believe that Maxine is dead. This completes Norma’s revenge and also keeps Maxine safe by keeping her out of the picture.

Created by Abe Sylvia, Kristen Wiig leads the show as Maxine, with Ricky Martin playing Robert Diaz, Josh Lucas as Douglas, Leslie Bibb as Dinah, Allison Janney as Evelyn, and Carol Burnett as Norma, among others.

In the sixth episode of season two, Evelyn and Maxine fix their issues and work together like detectives to uncover the mystery of the Russian mole in Palm Beach. With Mirabelle’s help, they manage to get Pinky’s ledger. However, the tax transfers could only hint at his links to the Russian mob, but the episode does not explore this storyline any further yet. The episode ends by leaving one big question unanswered: Who killed Mirabelle?

Release date of Palm Royale season 2 episode 7

Palm Royale season 2 episode 7 is set to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. ET/9 a.m CT. The seventh episode is titled “ Maxine Plays Dead.” The show is exclusive to Apple TV and follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

So far, six episodes of Palm Royale season 2 have been released, with Season 2 planned for just 10 episodes. The first episode of season 2 premiered on November 12, 2025. New episodes come out every Wednesday, and the season is scheduled to conclude on January 14, 2026.

Release timings of Palm Royale season 2 episode 7 for different regions are mentioned in the table below:

Regions Release date Release Time Eastern Time December 24, 2025 3:00 AM Central Time December 24, 2025 9:00 AM Mountain Time December 24, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Time December 24, 2025 12:00 AM British Summer Time December 24, 2025 8:00 AM Central European Time December 24, 2025 9:00 AM India Standard Time December 24, 2025 1:30 PM

A brief recap of Palm Royale season 2 episode 6

In the latest episode of Palm Royale, a shocking truth is revealed when Maxine learns that she has a twin sister. Her parents gave her up because they believed they could only raise one child at a time. Although Maxine is happy to discover she has a sister, the happiness is short-lived, as her twin dies by the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Evelyn and Maxine work on a task assigned by Virginia, and they get to learn more about Pinky, who is suspected of having links to the Russian mob. They wanted to look into his tax records, which could prove his involvement, and Mirabelle, Maxine’s twin sister, managed to get the ledger from Raquel (Pinky’s wife).

Linda is now living in Russia with her new Russian lover, and she has also received the cash she asked Maxine to pass to the courier, Dr. Dusty Magic. Dusty’s storyline is now closed, as in the previous episode, he realized that Maxine still has feelings for Douglas, and this is true.

Maxine admits to her sister that Douglas is the only man she has ever truly loved. Later, Douglas also confesses the same feelings to Mirabelle, thinking she is Maxine, and shares everything with her. What this means for their relationship is still unclear, but the upcoming episodes will show whether Maxine and Douglas reunite or if their story ends here.

Tom tells Robert the truth about Mirabelle, that she is also a con artist. At the same time, problems start to appear in Tom and Robert’s relationship when Reginald returns. We also see a few family moments between the two sisters, but before anything more can develop, Mirabelle is killed. Her death sets the stage for the next episode, which will focus on the mystery surrounding how she died.

Logline of Palm Royale season 2 episode 7 reads,