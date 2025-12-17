Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Percy in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Disney+])

Percy finds himself at a crossroads in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, season 2, episode 4. He now knows the terrifying prophecy and the possibility of him becoming a dangerous weapon and destroying Olympus in the future.

But prophecy aside, he has a more immediate quest to finish as the number of people coming after him increases. He has to rescue his best friend, Grover, from the Sea of Monsters and retrieve the Golden Fleece. And he has to do it first before Clarisse can and before Clarisse makes do of Tantalus' order to bring them to justice.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 4 arrives on December 24, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu to continue Percy's latest quest with Annabeth and Tyson.

When and where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 4

New episodes of the series arrive every week early on Wednesdays. Season 2 episode 4 will follow the same schedule and will be out on December 24 at around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

It will be streaming on Disney+ and Hulu at the same time globally. But the time they drop will be different depending on the time zone. More details are available below.

Pacific Time: 12am

Greenwich Mean Time: 8am

Central European Time: 9am

Indian Standard Time: 1:30pm

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 7pm

A brief recap of episode 3 and what to expect next week

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 kicks off Percy's adventure with Annabeth and Tyson aboard the Princess Andromeda. But it's not a simple cruise ship that will bring them to the Sea of Monsters. Hermes picked the ship for a reason - Luke is in it and he wants Percy to save Luke from Kronos.

In fact, it's Luke's ship that houses demigods and monsters. Magic helps them to blend in amongst humans. Meanwhile, they are assembling as disciples of Kronos, and Luke wants Percy and Annabeth to join their cause. But Percy is not swayed by Luke's spiel, and thanks to Tyson's ingenious bomb creation, they manage to escape the ship.

Meanwhile, Clarisse has started on her quest to find the Golden Fleece with the help of her father's men - the losers of the war. But Clarisse is doing the quest alone despite having the chance to pick two people from the camp to join her.

Unfortunately for Clarisse, the start of her quest is a failure because the coordinates she has from Tantalus are sending her to Rockwell, New Jersey, instead of the Sea of Monsters. Now, she knows that only Percy knows the correct coordinates.

She will be coming after Percy and it's a good thing too, because she arrives just in time to save him, Annabeth, and Tyson from the Hydra. It will be the start of her teaming up with Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 4.

It's her best bet at the moment if she doesn't want to disappoint her father, Ares, who has been nothing but blunt about the potential consequences she's going to get if she fails the quest. Season 2 episode 4 also teases more monsters to face and overcome as Percy journeys to the Sea of Monsters to save Grover before it's too late.

Watch the first three episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 on Disney+ and Hulu.