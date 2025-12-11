Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Disney Plus])

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 has arrived on Disney+ with a back-to-back premiere introducing the titular demigod's next big adventure. And next week's episode 3 will finally see Percy and his friends sail into the Sea of Monsters.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 is titled We Board the Princess Andromeda. Viewers can watch it on Disney+ on December 17, 2025. Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson will be on their way to retrieve the legendary Golden Fleece.

But as magical as their journey is, it's also dangerous as Kronos's forces continue to lurk on the sidelines.

When does Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 come out?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 will release next week on Wednesday, December 17. It arrives exclusively on Disney+ at around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Here's when episode 3 will be available to stream in major time zones on December 17:

Pacific Time: 12am

Greenwich Mean Time: 8am

Central European Time: 9am

Indian Standard Time: 1:30pm

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 7pm

A brief recap of episode 2 and what to expect next week

Annabeth betrays Percy in episode 2 of season 2. Chiron wants Annabeth to pursue the quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece but without Percy to keep him from falling into Kronos's trap.

It means she has to lie and do her best to keep Percy from being included in the 3-man crew who will be sent on a quest. Tantalus hails Clarisse as the winner of the chariot race. It means she's the quest leader. She ends up picking Annabeth to join the quest. But instead of Percy, they choose someone else to join them, no thanks to Annabeth.

It stings Percy, but their misunderstanding is short-lived after he ventures on a quest of his own. Once Annabeth realizes what he's planning, she goes after him only to have Tantalus try to kill them both because they are breaking the camp's laws of not going outside the border.

Tyson saves them and escapes via the boat Hermes secures for Percy's journey. He also gives him some useful things for the quest, like a tumbler of wind, in exchange for Percy helping him save Luke. Percy is not happy about it as Luke is the reason why they are going on a dangerous quest in the first place because he poisoned the tree.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 will start where the previous episode left off - the beginning of Percy's journey to the Sea of Monsters. It will be him, Annabeth, and Tyson on the quest.

As one would expect in the series, episode 3 will likely feature various elements that will challenge Percy and his friends. Their journey won't be smooth-sailing. There will be unforeseen disasters and dangerous monsters ahead.

Meanwhile, Luke could reveal his next plan under Kronos's influence after poisoning the tree or he could have a face-to-face with Percy, setting up a major confrontation.

The first two episodes of the season and the complete installment of the first season are now streaming on Disney+.