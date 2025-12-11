How much did Jen Shah steal? Telemarketing fraud scandal charges explored in wake of early prison release

Jen Shah's telemarketing scheme mostly targeted elder individuals (Representative image via Getty)

Jen Shah has been released after being in prison for two years, as confirmed to People magazine by her representative on Wednesday, December 10. The television personality was accused of being linked to a telemarketing fraud scheme, stealing millions of dollars from thousands of people, with most of them being elderly individuals.

A press release from the US Attorney’s Office stated that while originally sentenced, the reality star was told to pay restitution worth $6,645,251 alongside forfeiting $6,500,000, followed by 30 luxury products and 78 counterfeit luxury products.

While speaking to People magazine, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said that Jen Shah had been taken to the community confinement, which is being taken care of by the Phoenix Residential Reentry Management Office, also called RRM.

“Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRX, or halfway house). For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not disclose an individual’s specific location while in community confinement," the statement reads.

Shah was originally at the Texas-based Federal Prison Camp, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Emery Nelson, a representative for the Bureau of Prisons, revealed that Jen, also known as Jennifer, served three years of her sentence, which was for 78 months. Nelson added that she is expected to be released next August.

An update from People magazine stated that Jen Shah is already at home, serving the remaining time of her sentence. Jennifer initially participated in an orientation program at the halfway house before returning to her house. Notably, her husband Sharrieff and their two sons came to pick her up from prison after she was released.

Jen Shah pleaded guilty a year before being sentenced: Fraud case and more explained

The Salt Lake City, Utah, native was originally taken into custody in March 2021. Jennifer even recalled the experience in an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City a few months later. Shah claimed that she was taken away in a minivan and later realized that she was at a police facility.

A month after her arrest, charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in telemarketing and money laundering were imposed on her. Apart from Jen Shah, co-star Stuart Smith was also charged. Attorney Audrey Strauss opened up on the allegations, saying that the duo was providing “lead lists” to everyone who was involved in the scam with them.

“In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money,” Strauss added.

A year after her arrest, Jennifer pleaded guilty to the allegations against her. In a statement to People magazine, Shah’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said that her client takes complete responsibility for everything that happened and wants to apologize to the victims.

As mentioned earlier, Jen Shah was sentenced two years ago. During her appearance at the court, Jennifer also addressed the fraud victims by saying that she is trying to pay the restitution as soon as possible. A press release from the US Attorney’s Office stated that Jen was a part of the scheme for almost nine years. The news release also revealed how Shah managed to hide the crime from the authorities.

“She directed others to lie, she put businesses and bank accounts in the name of others, she required payment in cash, she instructed others to delete text messages and electronic documents, she moved some of her operations overseas, and she tried to put computers and other evidence beyond the reach of investigators," the statement reads.

Federal prosecutors claimed that the customers whose names were provided to other companies by Jen Shah received calls about business opportunities. Jennifer was originally facing a sentence of 50 years. Her release date was changed twice in 2025, and it was scheduled for October and November next year until it was shifted to August.