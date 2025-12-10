When was Jen Shah arrested? TV star freed early from Telemarketing Fraud prison term

Jen Shah, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, got arrested back in March 2021 - but she's now out of federal prison ahead of schedule. She shifted to community confinement this Wednesday, December 10th, cutting short a nearly three-year stint locked up.

According to Fox News Digital, after she'd been sentenced in 2023 to six-and-a-half years over wire fraud tied to a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly victims. Instead of staying at FPC Bryan, officials moved her under the watch of the Phoenix Residential Reentry Management office, where options include house arrest or a halfway facility. Her precise spot isn't public, due to safety and personal protection rules.

A representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in a statement to Fox News Digital said (via Fox News Digital):

"We can confirm that Jennifer Shah transferred on December 10, 2025, from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) Phoenix Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office. Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house). For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not disclose an individual's specific location while in community confinement."

Early release adds a new turn to Jen Shah's long-running fraud case Jen Shah's time in the federal setup drew plenty of attention; now she's out earlier from FPC Bryan - a low-security facility where Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes are also held - adding a new twist to a saga dragging on for years. She was supposed to stay locked up till August 30, 2026, yet saw her 78-month term cut twice due to behaving well, soon after a 2023 decision forced her to hand over $6.5 million, along with paying over $6.6 million back. At first, the 52-year-old TV figure faced the possibility of a long prison term after federal prosecutors alleged she and her aide, Stuart Smith, operated a scam that preyed on vulnerable people - many of them elderly - all while promoting their team as big-time success stories. As Ivan J. Arvelo, top HSI agent in NYC, put it, they bankrolled their flashy lifestyle through hollow claims of getting rich quickly, seeing those victims not as human beings, yet targets to flip like stock, as reported by Fox News. The investigation came from HSI's New York's El Dorado squad, who said their scam bankrolled a flashy public image while wrecking the lives of people caught in it. Even though Shah kept saying she didn't do anything wrong at first on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' - calling herself 'Shah-mazing' along the way - but she flipped by after that, admitting guilt in court; this wiped out the money-laundering charge, yet still forced her to give up millions. Things got wild when police caught up with her just after a filming session in March 2021 - the Bravo crew was taping everything - as she left set early, then got arrested heading back home while authorities zeroed in on her long-running scam.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!