Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Jen Shah’s team claims there are ‘no hard feelings’ after Andy Cohen’s remarks

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City host and executive producer, Andy Cohen (Image via Getty)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been in prison, and her release is scheduled for 2026, which led to speculations on whether or not she will be a part of the franchise in the later seasons.

During a Q/A session at Watch What Happens Live, host and executive producer of the show, Andy Cohen, was asked by a fan about Jen's entry in the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. A video went viral on TikTok of a conversation from behind the scenes, where the fan asked him,

'Any chance of Jen Shah or Monica coming back to Salt Lake? '

To which Andy replied, 'Jen Shah, I never want to see again', causing a fit of laughter among the audience.

However, Jen Shah's social media management team posted a photo on her Instagram story of Jen blowing a kiss in response to the comments made by And Cohen. The post read,

A respectful conversation has already been had with Bravo behind the scenes, and there are no hard feelings.

Jen Shah was removed from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City following her arrest on charges of wire fraud targeting elderly people

Jen Shah was the original member of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ​​​​​​in the first three seasons. She got arrested in March 2021 during the filming of the second season for wire fraud and money laundering cases, accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted vulnerable elderly people and working-class people.

On July 11, 2022, she pleaded guilty to being the ringleader of a wide-ranging, nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimised thousands of innocent people for nearly 10 years and was sentenced to 78 months of prison on January 6, 2023.

However, one year was reduced from her original 6.5-year prison sentence, a month after she resumed serving time at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas, along with a supervised 5.5-year release.

Her sentences got reduced frequently with the release scheduled on November 3, 2026, as of now.

According to the US Department of Justice, the court ordered her to forfeit $6.5 million, 30 luxury items, and 78 counterfeit luxury items. Furthermore, she was required to pay $6,645,251 in reimbursement to compensate her victims.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams described the characteristics of her crimes in a statement saying:

With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims. These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This conviction and sentence demonstrate once again that we will continue to vigorously protect victims of financial fraud and hold accountable those who engage in fraudulent schemes.

Her co-contestants from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have mixed opinions on her arrest and possible return to the show. Lisa Barlow, who always had a strained relationship with Jen on the show, shared her view on Jen Shah's behaviour, stating that she is harmless at the end of the day unless you're elderly.

Meanwhile, Meredith Marks, for whom the 51-year-old Utah resident threw a $85,000 birthday party, has a different point of view on her return, pointing out:

Accountability goes a long way in our circle. If you say, ‘Look, I screwed up and I made a mistake and I'm sorry’ — that matters. If she's taking accountability and doing what she needs to do to make it better, that's the best she can do right now. There's nothing else she can do beyond that.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered September 16, 2025, on Bravo TV at 8:00 pm, including cast members Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and Britani Bateman.

Stay tuned for more updates.