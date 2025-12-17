The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6 episode 14 recap: A mother’s day meltdown in Greece as Meredith checks out and the trip falls apart

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks attends The Museum at FIT's 2024 Couture Council Luncheon Honoring Simon Porte Jacquemus at David Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for FIT)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6, Episode 14, titled "My Big Fat Greek Mother's Day," premiered on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, on Bravo at 8:00 pm ET.

The episode saw the cast continue their trip to Santorini, Greece, where they celebrate Mother’s Day. However, the celebration gets tense as Meredith Marks remains uninterested in the group activities, citing reasons that she is missing her son.

Tensions rise throughout the day, while the women split into separate activities, and a new disagreement explodes over the trademarking of the phrase “high body count hair” in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Here's what happened on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City opens on the women’s second day in Greece, with the group thinking about whether Meredith Marks will finally join back with the others.

Meredith says right away that she has no wish to join in totally, telling Mary Cosby, “I’m very over-tired, and I’m tired of being treated like I’m a piece of dirt on the ground.”

She goes on to describe Whitney Rose and Heather Gay as “mean girls.” When Mary asks, “So what do you wanna do?” Meredith gives no suitable answer, opting to pull back more.

The group breaks apart for the day's activities. Lisa Barlow, Bronwyn Newport, Mary Cosby, and Angie Katsanevas ride donkeys through Santorini while Meredith is left to go to a Greek cooking class with Whitney, Heather, and Britani Bateman.

On the way to the events, stress grows in a sprinter van. Meredith says that the ladies pick on how she talks, stating, “I’m apparently too educated and speak too eloquently.”

When Heather tries to talk, Meredith cuts in to take a call from her kid, Brooks, for Mother's Day. Later on, she mentions that she does not want to be here and would rather be with her family.

Meredith rushes away before the cooking class starts, walking along the roads of Santorini by herself. She comes back later, looking sad. The cooking teacher, Giovanni, sees her sad and asks if she is okay.

Meredith says to him, “Unfortunately, some of the women haven’t been so kind,” and starts to cry, sharing, “I miss my son on Mother’s Day. I won’t get to talk to him. Sad.” Giovanni tries to cheer her up by saying, “The wine makes us so happy.”

Britani tries to connect by saying, “Well, I didn’t get to talk to my kids for three years,” which makes the moment feel odd. At the same time, the other group talks about Meredith’s actions while still sitting on their donkeys.

The ladies all agree that there is a communication problem and ask Lisa not to back Meredith for her. Lisa says she will always stand by her friend. When the group comes back for lunch, Meredith says again she is sad since it is Mother's Day.

The other women question this reason, saying her fight with Whitney is the true problem. Whitney then says sorry for calling Meredith an “alcoholic pill-popper.”

Later at the villa, Meredith looks fresh and comes to the group by the pool in a Chanel-like outfit. Heather makes a joke that it is the pool party, not “a business meeting,” making Meredith laugh and showing her swimsuit underneath.

A bunch of flowers comes from Brooks and Chloe for Mother’s Day, which helps to cheer her up more. The ladies have a fun time together. Heather and Angie put on Meredith's clothes. Mary talks about her meal, saying, “I don’t think this shrimp is dewormed.”

As they head to dinner in the sprinter van, Britani reveals she has trademarked the phrase “high body count hair.” Angie reacts immediately, asking, “Why would you do that?”

Britani explains that she felt entitled to it because it was said about her. Angie responds, “It is my line,” calling the move “embarrassing” and “weird.” Britani suggests Angie might be jealous, to which Angie laughs dismissively.

At dinner, Meredith and Bronwyn announce they are launching novelty flasks called “Ting! Ting! Ting! I Don’t Have an Announcement!” The group laughs, easing the tension temporarily in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ​​​​​​season 6.

Stay tuned for more updates.