Tucker Carlson believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered by another inmate, reveals former AG Bill Barr refused to give him the names of prisoners

Tucker Carlson recently appeared for a conversation on the This Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast. On the latest podcast episode, Carlson shared his take about Jeffrey Epstein and claimed that he believed that Epstein was killed by a fellow inmate. Carlson further spoke about his death and claimed that no proper investigation was done to look into it.

When Tucker Carlson made claims about Epstein being murdered in prison, Theo Von asked to clarify if his cellmate was a former police officer, which Carlson confirmed too. However, Tucker Carlson also said that he was not implying that the ex-cop inmate was involved in murdering the convicted sex offender.

Carlson further went about saying that the sex offender was allegedly killed in the secure unit of the federal lockup in Manhattan. He then accused the then attorney general Bill Barr of covering up the alleged murder.

"That raises all kinds of obvious questions, like, who has the power to do that? So it's a big deal, and then the attorney general at the time helped cover it up, and I know him and Bill Barr."

For the unversed, Epstein's death was ruled suicide after his body was found in his jail cell in August 2019. However, since then several conspiracy theories have surfaced suggesting that the reason of death could be anything but suicide.

Tucker Carlson claimed that Bill Barr's dad, Donald Barr, was the one who started Jeffrey Epstein's career

Tucker Carlson made some wild claims about Epstein's murder during the conversation with Theo Von. From claiming that Epstein was killed by another inmate to accusing Bill Barr of covering it up, Carlson raised several questions on the podcast episode that was recently released.

"It turns out, and this does make you crazy, that his father, Donald Barr, is the guy who started Epstein's career, who both gave him his first job, for which he was not qualified, and then got him a second job at Bear Stearns..."

Carlson pointed out that according to his claims, Epstein getting murdered in a federal lockup should be a matter of worry for Americans, and it should "scare everybody." Tucker Carlson continued speaking about claims surrounding Barr trying to cover up an alleged murder.

"And then the attorney general of the United States is covering it up. He admitted, this is the attorney general, when Epstein was murdered, said, 'I told everyone around me, we need to make sure the country believes this was a suicide,'" said Carlson on the podcast.

He then highlighted again that the decision was apparently taken even before a thorough investigation took place. According to Carlson, it was questionable that Bill Barr came to a conclusion even before doing a proper investigation. He claimed that authorities redressed Epstein's body for photos in the hospital infirmary and there are no records explaining whatever happened to his body.

Further during the conversation, Carlson said that he was a "journalist" and not a "conspiracy nut," and thus, wanted to be accurate about what he believed were facts.

The podcast episode has garnered more than 430K views as well as over 19.8K likes as of now on YouTube.