Where does Tucker Carlson live? Podcaster talks about buying property in Qatar

Tucker Carlson, who was recently in Qatar, made headlines after a clip of him answering a journalist's question in the country went viral on social media. As a reporter from Doha News asked Carlson if he was having a good time in Qatar, he gave a somewhat agitated response, saying:

"I like it here, a lot... By the way, I'm an American. I can go wherever I want and speak to anyone I want to because I'm a free man. That's the promise of my country."

The clip comes after the former Fox News commentator interviewed Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. At one point in the interview, Carlson clarified that he had never taken any money from Qatar, saying:

"I have been criticized as being a tool of Qatar... I've never taken anything from your country and don't plan to. I am, however, tomorrow, buying a place in Qatar."

Stating that he was purchasing a property in Doha, Tucker continued:

"I'm doing that because I like the city, I think it's beautiful, but also to make the statement that I'm an American and a free man and I'll be wherever I want to be."

According to Realtor.com, Tucker Carlson currently lives in Boca Grande in Florida, where he owns two properties. The first one was purchased by him in January 2020 for $2.9 million, and stretches to an area of 2,870 square foot. It was built in the 1960s and has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a fireplace, a courtyard pool, and a separate guest cottage.

Tucker Carlson also owns a cabin in the woods where he spends his summers

Besides his Boca Grande home, Tucker Carlson has a cozy property in the woods of western Maine, Realtor.com reports. Nestled in the town of Woodstock, Oxford County, the house was first purchased by Carlson five years ago - in September 2020 - and is located close to the Bryant pond.

After he moved into the home, Carlson also purchased an old garage nearby (for reportedly $30K) with plans of converting it into a studio.

Two years after the Maine property was bought, Tucker bought another next to his first Boca Grande home for $5.5 million. Similar in size to his first home, this one has three bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

While Tucker is currently the owner of only these three properties, in the past, he also had two homes in Washington D.C., which he has since sold. His first-ever home was bought in 2011 for $2 million. It was a 1940s mansion that stretched into an area of 4,800 square feet. He sold it for nearly the same amount six years later, in September 2017.

His second home in D.C. was purchased for $3.8 million some time later, and was significantly larger in size. It looked pretty much similar to his last home, and was sold off with little profit made.