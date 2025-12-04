“So he wasn’t gay”: Milo Yiannopoulos claims Pete Buttigieg “made himself gay” to further presidential candidacy

British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos hosts the ‘Bishops Enough Is Enough’ rally at the MECU Pavilion November 16, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Organized to coincide and run counter to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops at the nearby Marriott Baltimore Waterfront, the conservative prayer meeting and convention was organized by the far-right Catholic news outlet Saint Michael’s Media, also known as Church Militant. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tucker Carlson dropped another episode of his conservative political podcast, hosting the controversial far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The host and guest conversed about the conversion therapy, which has widely been considered pseudoscientific. During the chat, Milo Yiannopoulos also made an unfounded claim about Pete Buttigieg. Speaking to Carlson, the guest asserted that the former US Secretary of Transportation is not gay.

Yiannopoulos described Buttigieg as “an intensely boring homosexual,” as he said:

“I mean, isn’t Buttigieg just the most interesting character of our age? Like, I mean, he doesn’t look like. He looks like an intensely boring homosexual, like everything gay people shouldn’t be.”

NEW: Milo Yiannopoulos says Pete Buttigieg made himself gay and adopted black children solely to further his political career.



"So he wasn't gay, but he made himself gay."



"His sexuality, like all homos*xuality is a function, a product, a symptom. What is his homos*xuality a… pic.twitter.com/u83pIUBfNK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 4, 2025

Milo Yiannopoulos added:

“But it’s so interesting the fact that, I mean, clearly he wasn’t gay, like, at the beginning.”

Carlson mentioned Buttigieg having girlfriends in the past, as Yiannopoulos continued with his theory:

“So he wasn’t gay, but he made himself gay.”

As Tucker Carlson seemingly agreed to Milo Yiannopoulos’ theory, the latter claimed that Buttigieg’s homosexuality is a symptom of his “vaulting ambition.” He asserted:

“Buttigieg timed it perfectly. So that post Obama, the gay guy with the black kid, kids, perfect presidential candidate.”

Milo Yiannopoulos called Pete Buttigieg a sociopath during his bizarre rant on The Tucker Carlson Show

Why are you gay? Milo Yiannopoulos explains.



(0:00) Monologue

(36:01) Why Are You Gay?

(47:23) Does Conversion Therapy Actually Work?

(51:49) Is There a Demonic Aspect to Addiction?

(55:06) When Did Milo Decide He Was Gay?

(1:01:53) Why Are There So Many Closeted Gays in… pic.twitter.com/nINS9ZAo3p — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 4, 2025

The controversial political commentator made several remarks about homosexuality during his recent appearance on the former Fox News anchor’s podcast. When Carlson raised his doubts over Pete Buttigieg faking his homosexuality, Yiannopoulos kicked off a rant on lesbianism, calling it not real.

He compared the same with Buttigieg’s situation and theorized:

“We’re dealing with a sociopath here. We’re dealing with somebody who’s. Who’s entirely divorced from his own emotional… from his own feelings, right? We’re dealing with somebody who will do anything, go anywhere, be anything.”

He likened the situation to that of closeted gay people marrying women and having children. Yiannopoulos concluded his rant:

“He’s fake. He’s not gay.”

Earlier during the podcast, Yiannopoulos mentioned the Buttigieg couple and said:

“Now we have the Buttigieg couple buying black children.”

When Carlson argued that it is illegal to buy people, Milo Yiannopoulos asserted, “you can if you’re homosexual,” while adding that it is called “adoption or surrogacy.”